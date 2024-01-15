Digital Farming Market Size Anticipated to Surpass USD 58.72 Billion by 2030 | SNS Insider

Digital Farming Market size was valued at USD 22.12 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow to USD 58.72 billion by 2030 and grow at a CAGR of 12.98%

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Meticulous monitoring of crop utilization, fertilizers, pesticides, and water, optimizing yields for farmers, Pioneering Technologies and Global Population Surge Drive Exponential GrowthThe global Digital Farming Market , valued at USD 22.12 billion in 2022, is projected to surge to a staggering USD 58.72 billion by 2030, reflecting a compelling compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.98%. This unprecedented growth is catalyzed by the integration of advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Big Data Analytics, and Internet of Things (IoT) within the agricultural domain.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐎𝐂, 𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬 & 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭): @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/2757 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:• Topcon Corporation• Deere & Company• AGCO Corporation• Kubota Corporation• Hexagon AB• CNH Industrial N.V.• Bayer Crop Science Limited• Agreena• CLAAS KGaA mbH• Trimble• Agleader• IBM Corporation• AgEagle Aerial Systems𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐳𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐀𝐠𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞:Digital farming encapsulates the utilization of cutting-edge technologies and devices like drones, smart crop sensors, and automated systems. These innovations enable meticulous monitoring of crop utilization, fertilizers, pesticides, and water, optimizing yields for farmers.Digital farming, a convergence of technology, services, and products, empowers farmers with insightful data analysis, offering essential guidance on land, water, and nutrient management. It stands as a pivotal solution, not just assisting individual farmers but enhancing agricultural systems as a whole. By precisely determining optimal fertilization programs for specific fields, it enables farmers to fine-tune their agricultural practices, thereby maximizing yield potential.𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐁𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧:The escalating demand for food, propelled by the burgeoning global population, underscores the urgency for more efficient farming methods. Simultaneously, labor shortages worldwide have amplified the need for autonomous farming equipment, driving market demand. Additionally, the alarming rise in water scarcity has further accelerated the adoption of innovative irrigation systems, fueling market growth.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:The Digital Farming Market is segmented into three types on the basis of by technology, by infrastructure, and by Application.by Technology:• IoT• Blockchain• AI/ML• Big Data & Analyticsby Infrastructure:• Cloud and Data Processing• Sensing & Monitoring• Communication Technology• Telematics/Positioning• End-use Componentsby Application:• Smart Crop Monitoring• Yield Monitoring and Mapping• oil & Fertilizer Management• Weather Forecasting• Smart Irrigation Monitoring System• Others𝐃𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 :• The market segments, delineated by application, infrastructure, and technology, showcase distinctive dominance contributing to the sector's evolution.• Application Segment: Yield monitoring and mapping spearhead the market share, assisting farmers in weather-dependent crop selections. Concurrently, smart crop monitoring witnesses increased demand due to rising concerns regarding soil degradation and water scarcity.• Infrastructure Segment: Sensing and monitoring technologies take precedence, essential for monitoring soil temperature, moisture levels, and weather conditions for productive farming. Cloud and data processing segments, witnessing a rapid growth trajectory, are propelled by significant investments by market leaders and the inherent benefits of cloud services.• Technology Segment: Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and Natural Language Processing (NLP) take the lead, addressing the growing demand for advanced automated farming equipment. The integration of AI/ML/NLP technologies provides critical insights into weather conditions, soil health, crop monitoring, and pest detection.𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/2757 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 :North America commands a significant share in the digital farming market due to established agricultural equipment manufacturers and robust government initiatives. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific emerges as a hotspot for market growth, backed by escalating government support to develop digital agriculture across India and Japan.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬:• Digital farming's integration of advanced technologies catalyzes agricultural revolution.• Market growth is propelled by rising global food demand and technological advancements.𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 :• March 2023: Tavant and Bayer join forces to develop innovative AgriTech solutions leveraging ML, AI, and IoT analytics for enhanced crop productivity and environmental sustainability.• May 2022: Parcel THRIVE, Inc., collaborates with Kubota Corporation to optimize and streamline the crop production value chain.• March 2022: CNH Industrial expands its footprint in India with the launch of the India Technology Center (ITC), focusing on digital solutions and product development.𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 :1. Introduction1.1 Market Definition1.2 Scope1.3 Research Assumptions2. Research Methodology3. Market Dynamics3.1 Drivers3.2 Restraints3.3 Opportunities3.4 Challenges4. Impact Analysis4.1 COVID-19 Impact Analysis4.2 Impact of Ukraine- Russia war4.3 Impact of ongoing Recession5. Value Chain Analysis6. Porter’s 5 forces model7. PEST Analysis13. Competitive Landscape13.1 Competitive Benchmarking13.2 Market Share analysis13.3 Recent Developments14. Conclusion𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company 's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety.