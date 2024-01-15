Global Aerospace & Defense Market to Reach USD 1383 bn by 2030 due to Advancing technology is transforming the industry
Global Aerospace & Defense Market 2023 Global Size, Share & SWOT Analysis by Key Players - Raytheon Technologies, General Dynamics, and other players.
The Global Aerospace & Defense Market is driven by technological advancements, geopolitical tensions, commercial aviation growth, space exploration, and sustainability initiatives. In an exclusive report by SNS Insider, comprehensive research has shed light on pivotal factors propelling the Global Aerospace & Defense Market. The findings provide valuable insights into current market dynamics but also unveil key growth drivers crucial for industry stakeholders navigating the evolving landscape.
The Global Aerospace and Defense Market is a dynamic and complex industry that encompasses a wide range of activities related to the design, development, production, and maintenance of aircraft, spacecraft, and defense systems. It plays a crucial role in both civilian and military sectors, driving technological innovation and economic growth around the world. The aerospace segment includes commercial aviation, business aviation, and general aviation, while the defense segment covers a broad spectrum of activities such as military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), defense electronics, and space systems. With increasing global security concerns and the growing demand for air travel, the aerospace and defense market is expected to continue expanding, driven by advancements in technology, geopolitical tensions, and evolving customer needs.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡:
In a recent report by SNS Insider, the Global Aerospace & Defense Market showcases promising growth prospects. The industry, valued at USD 850 billion in 2022, is poised to reach USD 1383 billion by 2030, exhibiting a projected compound annual growth rate of 5.85% from 2023 to 2030.
𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐫𝐞:
• Raytheon Technologies
• General Dynamics
• Northrop Grumman
• Lockheed Martin
• Boeing., and other players.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐞
Rising urbanization and increasing incomes in emerging nations are anticipated to drive substantial demand for commercial air travel globally. Geopolitical unrest, such as the prolonged conflict in Ukraine, is boosting defense budget investments, necessitating advancements in military equipment. The industry is evolving with rapid technological developments, leading to the creation of more efficient and advanced aircraft and defense systems. The advent of on-demand transportation, like electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, is gaining significant traction.
One of the key drivers of growth in the global aerospace and defense market is the rapid advancement of technology. Innovations in materials, propulsion systems, avionics, and automation are revolutionizing the industry, leading to the development of more efficient and capable aircraft and defense systems. This technological progress is driven by intense competition among aerospace and defense companies, as well as government investments in research and development. Additionally, the increasing demand for connectivity and data-driven solutions is reshaping the aerospace and defense landscape, with a focus on enhancing operational efficiency, safety, and sustainability. As a result, the aerospace and defense market is witnessing a shift towards digitalization and the adoption of cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence, advanced analytics, and additive manufacturing, which are expected to drive further growth and innovation in the years to come.
Digital technology is playing a pivotal role in revolutionizing the design, production, and maintenance processes in the A&D sector, resulting in enhanced production, quality, and efficiency. Nations are allocating substantial budgets for defense upgrades, driven by geopolitical conflicts and security concerns. The increasing emphasis on cutting-edge technologies like cyberwarfare, quantum computing, and artificial intelligence is reshaping the landscape of the aerospace and military industry.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:
The A&D sector is dynamic, responding to the rapid development of new technology, driving the necessity for sophisticated spacecraft, planes, and military systems. Quantum computing is expected to revolutionize cryptography and code-breaking, while the deployment of small satellites for various applications is on the rise. Electromagnetic railguns, swarm technology, and the increasing importance of space assets contribute to the sector's transformation.
The rising demand for commercial air travel, propelled by urbanization and growing incomes, is evident over the next two decades. The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to lead in passenger traffic growth, with significant demand for new aircraft and associated services.
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:
The Global Aerospace & Defense Market encompasses various segments, each with its dominating factors. In the Marine Electric Vehicle segment, the dominance is attributed to the increasing focus on sustainable and electric propulsion systems. Space Navigation is driven by the growing demand for precise navigation in space, while UAV Propulsion Systems see dominance due to advancements in drone technology. Satellite Launch Vehicles dominate with the increasing demand for satellite deployment, and Drone Telematics witness growth owing to expanding applications in diverse end-user industries. Aviation Software leads in technology innovation, contributing to the efficiency and safety of aerospace operations.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 & 𝐒𝐮𝐛-𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐫𝐞:
𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞 & 𝐃𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, 𝐁𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞
• By Vehicle Type
𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞 & 𝐃𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, 𝐁𝐲 𝐒𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐍𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐠𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• By Offering
𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞 & 𝐃𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, 𝐁𝐲 𝐔𝐀𝐕 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐮𝐥𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧’𝐬 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬
• By Range
𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞 & 𝐃𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, 𝐁𝐲 𝐒𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐞 𝐥𝐚𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐡 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞
• By Orbit
𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞 & 𝐃𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, 𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐓𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬
• By End User
𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞 & 𝐃𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, 𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐯𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐨𝐟𝐭𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞
• By Technology
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭:
The United States remains a hub for significant defense contractors, fostering technological advancements through defense contracts and testing opportunities. In the Asia-Pacific region, rising urbanization and incomes fuel demand for commercial aircraft, while geopolitical tensions drive defense spending. Digital technologies, including AI and 3D printing, play a pivotal role in transforming the A&D sector in the APAC region.
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐝𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐞 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤. 𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞:
• 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: Continuous advancements in technology, such as the development of next-generation aircraft, advanced avionics, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and satellite systems, are driving growth in the aerospace and defense market. These technological innovations not only enhance the capabilities of military and civilian aerospace platforms but also drive operational efficiency and cost-effectiveness.
• 𝐆𝐞𝐨𝐩𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐬: Heightened geopolitical tensions and security concerns around the world are driving governments to increase their defense spending. This has led to a rise in demand for military aircraft, defense systems, and related technologies, contributing to the growth of the aerospace and defense market. Additionally, the increasing focus on border security, cybersecurity, and space exploration is driving further investment in aerospace and defense capabilities.
• 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐯𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡: The global demand for air travel continues to rise, driven by factors such as economic growth, increasing disposable incomes, and urbanization. This has led to a surge in demand for commercial aircraft, aircraft components, and related services, driving growth in the aerospace industry. The expansion of low-cost carriers in emerging markets and the growing trend of fleet modernization are also contributing to the growth of the commercial aviation sector.
• 𝐒𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬: The growing interest in space exploration, satellite communications, and Earth observation services is driving investment in space technologies and infrastructure. Commercial space ventures, along with government space agencies, are driving innovation in satellite technologies, launch systems, and space exploration missions, creating new opportunities for growth in the aerospace and defense market.
• 𝐒𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐀𝐯𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬: With increasing concerns about environmental sustainability, there is a growing focus on developing sustainable aviation technologies and reducing the environmental impact of aviation. This has led to investments in fuel-efficient aircraft, alternative fuels, and eco-friendly aviation technologies, driving growth in the aerospace industry while addressing environmental challenges.
These growth drivers are expected to continue shaping the global aerospace and defense market, driving innovation, investment, and expansion across the industry.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞 & 𝐃𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲
• The Global Aerospace & Defense Market is set to exceed USD 1383 billion by 2030, driven by technological advancements and rising global demand for air travel.
• Technological innovation, geopolitical factors, and digitalization are reshaping the industry, leading to the development of more sophisticated aircraft and defense systems.
• The Asia-Pacific region emerges as a key player, with significant growth in both commercial and defense sectors.
𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐀&𝐃
• Ongoing advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) applications for maintenance and repair processes.
• Increasing utilization of 3D printing in manufacturing new aircraft components.
• Growing investments in reusable launch vehicles and space stations, such as India's reusable launch vehicle and China's space station initiatives.
𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 – 𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬
𝟏. 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
1.1 Market Definition
1.2 Scope
1.3 Research Assumptions
𝟐. 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐝𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲
𝟑. 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬
3.1 Drivers
3.2 Restraints
3.3 Opportunities
3.4 Challenges
𝟒. 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
4.1 COVID-19 Impact Analysis
4.2 Impact of Ukraine- Russia war
4.3 Impact of ongoing Recession
𝟓. 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
𝟔. 𝐏𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐫’𝐬 𝟓 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐥
𝟕. 𝐏𝐄𝐒𝐓 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
𝟖. 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞 & 𝐃𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
𝟗. 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞 & 𝐃𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, 𝐁𝐲 𝐒𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐍𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐠𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
𝟏𝟎. 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞 & 𝐃𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, 𝐁𝐲 𝐔𝐀𝐕 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐮𝐥𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧’𝐬 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
𝟏𝟏. 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞 & 𝐃𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, 𝐁𝐲 𝐒𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐞 𝐥𝐚𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐡 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞
𝟏𝟐. 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞 & 𝐃𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, 𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐓𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬
𝟏𝟑. 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞 & 𝐃𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, 𝐀𝐯𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐨𝐟𝐭𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞
𝟏𝟒. 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
𝟏𝟓. 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐬
𝟏𝟔. 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞
16.1 Competitive Benchmarking
16.2 Market Share Analysis
16.3 Recent Developments
16.3.1 Industry News
16.3.2 Company News
16.3.3 Mergers & Acquisitions
𝟏𝟕. 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧
