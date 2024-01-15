Peracetic Acid Market to grow by USD 1,899 Million by 2032; APAC is projected to contribute 41%

Peracetic acid is widely used as a disinfectant in water treatment processes. The growing global emphasis on water purification and wastewater treatment due to environmental concerns and stringent regulations is driving demand for effective and eco-friendly disinfectants like peracetic acid.

New York, Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to market.us, the Peracetic Acid Market size was valued at USD 976 Million in 2023, is estimated to be valued at USD 1,899 Million by 2032, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032.

Peracetic acid is a highly acidic liquid chemical used in equipment cleaning and sterilizing applications in different industries. Its production is done by using acetic acid and hydrogen peroxide. It is a colorless liquid with corrosive properties and a pungent odor.

Key Takeaway:

By purity, the solution segment held the largest market share in 2022 and is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.

The global peracetic acid market is expanding rapidly and is estimated to grow significantly during the forecast period with rising demand from the end-use industries. As per the requirements of specific applications in several industries, product development will likely be essential in expanding the peracetic acid market in the upcoming years.

Factors affecting the growth of the peracetic acid market

Several factors can affect the growth of the peracetic acid market. Some of these factors include:

Increase in demand for peracetic acid: The increase in demand for peracetic acid in the food and beverage industry due to its wide use in food processing as well as the packaging of products is anticipated to increase market growth.

The increase in demand for peracetic acid in the food and beverage industry due to its wide use in food processing as well as the packaging of products is anticipated to increase market growth. Rising use of peracetic acid in various applications: Peracetic acid is used as an effective bactericide and fungicide in food processing applications for sanitizing food contact surfaces. It also helps with antimicrobial intervention without imparting odors, flavors, colors, or odors to the finished product.

Peracetic acid is used as an effective bactericide and fungicide in food processing applications for sanitizing food contact surfaces. It also helps with antimicrobial intervention without imparting odors, flavors, colors, or odors to the finished product. Pharmaceutical industry's preference for peracetic acid use: The rising use of peracetic acid in pharmaceutical industries is expected to propel market growth.

The rising use of peracetic acid in pharmaceutical industries is expected to propel market growth. Sanitization of hospitals: The market growth of peracetic acid is mainly influenced by the increasing use of peracetic acid in hospitals for sanitization, hospital ICUs, and hospital beds to maintain hygiene.

Top Trends in the Global Peracetic Acid Market

Peracetic acid is a primarily used chemical in food and beverage industries that provides freshness to the food for a long time and improves taste. Peracetic acid is also preferred as a bleaching and antimicrobial agent for vegetables and fruits. The increase in awareness of hygiene, as well as the rapid growth in the processed food industry, are expected to propel the growth of the peracetic acid market. The sanitizers and disinfectants play an essential role in preventing bacterial growth. As a result, there is an increase in the usage of peracetic acid. Peracetic acid also ensures the safety of the product's band by increasing the shelf life and slowing thermal degradation. The use of peracetic acid in several applications is anticipated to boost the growth of the peracetic acid market.

Market Growth

The rising use of peracetic acid in various applications in numerous industries such as pharmaceuticals, food processing, Hospitals, pulp paper, and water treatment are likely to fuel the growth of the peracetic acid market. Moreover, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the market experienced positive growth due to its increasing use of sanitization. However, the hazards associated with its use are expected to hamper market growth.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific dominated the global market for peracetic acid in 2022 with the largest revenue share. This significant growth is due to the rising adoption of peracetic acid in this region's water treatment, food and beverage, and healthcare industries. Asia-Pacific is home to some of the world's fastest-growing economies, including China, India, and several Southeast Asian nations. These countries have seen substantial growth in various industries, including food and beverage, healthcare, and water treatment—all of which are significant end-users of peracetic acid. With a growing middle class with more disposable income, there has been a noticeable shift in dietary habits. The demand for processed and packaged foods has surged, increasing the need for effective disinfectants and sterilants, such as peracetic acid, in food processing and packaging applications.

Competitive Landscape

Evonik Industries AG

Kemira Oyj

Solvay S.A.

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc.

Airedale Chemical Company Ltd.

Ecolab Inc.

Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd

Hydrite Chemical

Other Key Players

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Value (2023) USD 976 Million Forecast Revenue 2032 USD 1,899 Million CAGR (2023 to 2032) 7.9% Asia Pacific Revenue Share 41.0% Base Year 2023 Historic Period 2018 to 2022 Forecast Year 2024 to 2033

Market Drivers

One of the most significant driving factors for the growth of the Peracetic Acid Market is its increasing use as a food disinfectant. As populations grow and urbanize, the need for processed and packaged food has risen exponentially. Concerns regarding food safety have become a primary focus for governmental regulatory agencies and the food industry. Contaminated food poses health risks and can result in massive recalls, legal issues, and a loss of consumer trust, all of which have severe financial implications for food producers. Peracetic acid is a highly effective antimicrobial agent that kills bacteria, fungi, and viruses.

It leaves no harmful residues, is environmentally friendly as it decomposes into acetic acid and oxygen, and doesn't lead to antimicrobial resistance. Unlike other disinfectants like chlorine, peracetic acid remains effective over various temperatures and pH levels, making it versatile for various food processing conditions. Regulatory bodies such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) have approved the use of peracetic acid as a food disinfectant, further enhancing its marketability. Thus, its critical role in food safety drives its demand and subsequently supports the growth of the peracetic acid market.

Market Restraints

While peracetic acid is effective and versatile, it has a few drawbacks. It is a strong oxidizer and can be corrosive, posing risks to human health and safety if not handled correctly. High concentrations can lead to skin irritation, respiratory issues, and eye problems. This necessitates safety measures, such as protective gear and well-ventilated areas, when handling peracetic acid. Additionally, peracetic acid is highly reactive and unstable, especially when stored improperly or inadvertently mixed with other chemicals.

This poses a risk of explosion or fire, necessitating strict storage and handling protocols. These safety concerns have led to stringent regulations and guidelines for its use and storage, which can be seen as a hurdle for smaller organizations with limited resources. The additional costs for safety measures and compliance may discourage its adoption, acting as a restraining factor for market growth.

Market Opportunities

The effectiveness of peracetic acid as a disinfectant goes beyond the food industry; it also shows great promise in the water treatment sector. Conventional water disinfectants like chlorine have been under scrutiny for their environmental impact and the formation of harmful by-products like trihalomethanes. On the other hand, peracetic acid breaks down into benign substances like acetic acid and oxygen, making it an eco-friendly alternative. With increasing environmental awareness and tighter regulations on water treatment chemicals, the demand for greener options is expected to rise.

Municipalities and industries continuously seek more efficient and less harmful ways to treat wastewater and drinking water. This opens a significant opportunity for the peracetic acid market to expand its footprint beyond its traditional domains. If research can also substantiate additional benefits like cost-effectiveness over the lifecycle or increased efficacy in pathogen removal, peracetic acid could potentially revolutionize the water treatment industry, creating substantial market opportunities. By understanding these factors, stakeholders can better strategize for market penetration, product development, and risk mitigation, ensuring a more informed and effective approach to capturing value in the peracetic acid market.

Report Segmentation of the Peracetic Acid Market

Purity Insight

The solution segment dominated the global market in 2022 and is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Peracetic acid solutions are easier to handle and apply across various industrial applications. They can be directly added to water systems for disinfection, used in spray form for surface sanitization, or utilized in washing solutions in the food and beverage industry. The ease of integrating peracetic acid solutions into existing processes is a significant advantage. Moreover, peracetic acid solutions are often formulated to offer broad-spectrum efficacy across various concentrations. This makes them versatile for different applications, such as food and beverage sterilization, wastewater treatment, and healthcare disinfection.

Application Insight

The disinfectant segment held the largest share of the global market in 2022. Peracetic acid as a disinfectant finds applications across numerous industries such as healthcare, water treatment, food and beverage, and agriculture. For instance, in healthcare, it is used for disinfecting medical instruments; in water treatment, it purifies drinking water; and in the food and beverage industry, it is used for food surface disinfection. This wide range of applications creates a broad market demand. Peracetic acid breaks down into harmless components like water, oxygen, and acetic acid, reducing environmental concerns tied to its use. Given the increasing global focus on sustainability and environmental impact, this property enhances its attractiveness as a disinfectant.

End User Insight

The food and beverage industry was the dominant segment in the global market and is anticipated to register a faster CAGR during the forecast period. Food safety is critical for consumers, regulatory bodies, and the food and beverage industry. Any lapse in safety measures can lead to severe health issues for consumers and significant financial and reputational losses for companies. The highly effective disinfecting properties of peracetic acid make it a go-to option for ensuring food safety by killing a broad spectrum of microorganisms. The food and beverage industry has varied needs for disinfection—ranging from surface cleaning to equipment sterilization to treating food directly. Peracetic acid’s versatility allows it to be used in multiple applications within the same industry, including cleaning processing equipment, disinfecting packaging materials, and treating food products.

Market Segmentation

By Purity

Solution

Distilled

By Application

Sterilizer

Sanitizer

Disinfectant

Other Applications

By End-User

Food & Beverage

Healthcare Industries

Water Treatment

Pulp & Paper Bleaching

Other End-Users

By Geography

North America The US Canada

Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India ASEAN Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of MEA



Recent Development of the Peracetic Acid Market

In July 2022, Evonik's Active Oxygens business line launched a novel sustainability strategy aiming to expand the advantageous handprint and lower the environmental footprint of hydrogen peroxide, persulfates, and peracetic acid. Such a strategy consists of concrete steps for reducing carbon emissions as well as improving the efficiency of resources in manufacturing these chemicals to achieve the neutrality of climate across the business line by 2040.

In December 2021, Arxada AG acquired Enviro Tech Chemical Services, Inc. Due to this acquisition, Arxada’s portfolio presently includes ecologically sustainable offerings based on peracetic acid.

