COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER 2023 EARNINGS DATE AND CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

FRISCO, TX, Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) plans to release fourth quarter 2023 results on February 13, 2024 after the market closes and host its quarterly conference call at 10:00 a.m. CT on February 14, 2024 to discuss the third quarter results.

Parties interested in participating in the conference call telephonically will need to register at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI9aed23e8af74454f89bd226e82af31c9. Upon registering to participate in the conference call, participants will receive the dial-in number and a personal PIN number to access the conference call. On the day of the call, please dial in at least 15 minutes in advance to ensure a timely connection to the call.

The conference call will also be broadcast live in listen-only mode and can be accessed via the website URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/jx7owzgq.

A replay of the fourth quarter 2023 conference call will be available for twelve months beginning at 1:00 p.m. CT on February 14, 2024. The replay of the conference can be accessed using the webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/jx7owzgq.

About Comstock Resources:

Comstock Resources is a leading independent natural gas producer with operations focused on the development of the Haynesville Shale in North Louisiana and East Texas.

A slide show presentation on the financial results will be available on Comstock's website at www.comstockresources.com. Click on “Quarterly Results” to view the slide show.

