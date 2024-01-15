Liver Cancer Drugs Market Soaring Towards USD 2,332 Million by 2032 | CAGR of 9.3%

A primary driver for the growth of the liver cancer drugs market is the rising incidence of liver cancer globally. Factors contributing to this include the prevalence of hepatitis infections, liver cirrhosis, and other risk factors like alcohol abuse and obesity.

New York, Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent report by Market.us, the Global Liver Cancer Drugs Market size is expected to be worth around USD 2,332 Million by 2032 from USD 1,071 Million in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.

Cancer ranks third as the world's third-most lethal disease, following cardiovascular, parasitic, and infectious illnesses. Chemoprevention uses synthetic or naturally occurring compounds to inhibit or prevent carcinogenesis; cancer treatments include surgery, radiation, and drugs; with surgery being the mainstay therapy for early-stage cancer cases while radiotherapy is often deployed alongside surgical procedures in localized settings; chemotherapy/cytotoxic chemotherapy drugs being widely employed by pharmaceutical companies for targeted therapy purposes targeting specific changes within cancer cells that interfere with growth, division or spread.

Immunotherapy assists the immune system in fighting cancer, and hormone therapy halts or slows its progress in hormone-dependent breast and prostate cancers. Anticancer drugs that target cell division and proliferation lack selectivity for cancer cells - they affect both cancerous cells as well as normal ones; although effective at slowing cancer cell growth, their use also damages normal cells, creating challenges when maintaining selectivity during therapy.

Key Takeaway:

Competitive Landscape

Eli Lilly and Company

Exelixis Inc.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

AbbVie Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

AstraZeneca PLC

Johnson & Johnson

Sanofi SA

Novartis AG

SillaJenF

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Bayer AG

Celsion Corporation

Eisai Co. Ltd,

Other Key Players

Factors affecting the growth of the Liver Cancer Drugs Market

Various factors influence the growth of Liver Cancer Drugs market are;

Growing Incidence: Due to rising liver cancer incidence rates worldwide, liver cancer drugs market is seeing increasing interest. This rise has become prominent among cancer-related therapeutic areas and created increased demand.

Due to rising liver cancer incidence rates worldwide, liver cancer drugs market is seeing increasing interest. This rise has become prominent among cancer-related therapeutic areas and created increased demand. Diverse Treatment Modalities: The market offers a diverse array of pharmaceuticals and targeted therapies designed to treat different stages and types of liver cancer, and ongoing research and development efforts aim to expand treatment options.

The market offers a diverse array of pharmaceuticals and targeted therapies designed to treat different stages and types of liver cancer, and ongoing research and development efforts aim to expand treatment options. Precision Medicine Advances: Advancements in precision medicine are changing the landscape of liver cancer drug development, offering personalized approaches that take individual patient characteristics and molecular pathways into consideration when formulating personalized treatment plans.

Advancements in precision medicine are changing the landscape of liver cancer drug development, offering personalized approaches that take individual patient characteristics and molecular pathways into consideration when formulating personalized treatment plans. Therapeutic Interventions: Cancer treatment includes surgery, radiation, and drugs; with surgery often serving as the first line of therapy in early-stage cancer cases and radiotherapy used locally alongside surgical procedures to address localized issues.

Cancer treatment includes surgery, radiation, and drugs; with surgery often serving as the first line of therapy in early-stage cancer cases and radiotherapy used locally alongside surgical procedures to address localized issues. Definition of Chemoprevention: Chemoprevention can be defined as any intervention using synthetic or naturally-occurring substances to inhibit carcinogenesis, reflecting its preventive potential in liver cancer management.

Regional Analysis

North America stands as the primary market for liver cancer drugs, followed by Europe and Asia. North America is dominating USD 617 Million revenue. Significant growth can be attributed to an advanced healthcare infrastructure as well as the expanding geriatric demographic. Two primary drivers of market expansion in North America are an annual rise in liver cancer cases and an increasing need for appropriate treatments.

The United States stands out in North American's liver cancer drug market due to the steady increase in cases and demand for effective treatments, including healthcare infrastructure investments and an aging population. North America dominates this field and serves as a driver of growth with the United States serving as its centerpiece.

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Value (2023) USD 1,071 Million Forecast Revenue 2032 USD 2,332 Million CAGR (2023 to 2032) 9.3% North America Share Revenue USD 617 Million Base Year 2023 Historic Period 2018 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

The Liver Cancer Drugs Market is propelled by continuous advances in drug research and development, creating innovative therapies. Breakthroughs in understanding the molecular basis of liver cancer has allowed targeted drug development that enhances treatment efficacy. Furthermore, increasing incidences worldwide serve as key drivers, necessitating demand for effective pharmaceutical interventions such as timely diagnosis. Enhanced awareness increases demand as patients seek advanced and timely treatments options; expanding pipeline of novel drugs coupled with supportive regulatory initiatives provide an enabling environment for market expansion.

Market Restraints

While making significant strides forward, the Liver Cancer Drugs Market remains vulnerable due to high costs and limited availability in certain regions. Economic restrictions and healthcare infrastructure disparities often prevent equal patient access which impedes market expansion. Furthermore, liver cancer requires multidisciplinary drug development approaches which present further hurdles as regulatory processes often delay market entry of potential therapies, depriving timely patient access.

Market Opportunities

The Liver Cancer Drugs Market offers ample growth potential due to an increasing emphasis on precision medicine and personalized treatment approaches. Advances in biomarker identification and diagnostics enable targeted therapy development, opening doors for market expansion. Collaborative efforts between pharmaceutical companies and research institutions increase the potential for breakthrough discoveries, leading to an impressive pipeline of liver cancer drugs. Combination therapies and immunotherapies present promising new avenues of liver cancer treatment modalities for stakeholders to consider.

Report Segmentation of the Liver Cancer Drugs Market

By Origin Analysis

The Liver Cancer Drugs Market, divided by origin, offers solutions for various challenges facing benign liver growth, secondary, and primary liver cancer segments. Benign liver growths necessitating drugs to alleviate symptoms and stop further growth are being studied to address medical needs for non-cancerous liver tumors. As with primary liver cancers, when dealing with secondary liver cancers that originate at distant primary sites, specific medications are crucial to effectively managing metastatic lesions within the liver.

This market segment emphasizes tailor-made therapeutics to treat both primary tumors and metastatic liver lesions with specific characteristics, improving overall patient outcomes. Primary liver cancer treatments focus on treating Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC) and other liver malignancies through chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and targeted therapies.

Type Analysis

The Liver Cancer Drugs Market undergoes a detailed examination with its type segmentation, such as Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC), Hepatoblastoma, Cholangiocarcinoma, and other types. HCC, being the most prevalent form, drives drug development with targeted therapies, immunotherapies, and chemotherapy treatments being developed specifically to fight this form of liver cancer.

Hepatoblastoma, which typically affects children, requires tailored medication that caters specifically to pediatric patients in terms of therapy. Cholangiocarcinoma arising in bile ducts spurs research on drugs to address its unique challenges.

By Therapy Analysis

The Liver Cancer Drugs Market undertakes a thorough therapy analysis, covering targeted therapy, chemotherapy, immunotherapy and radiation therapies. Targeted therapy takes center stage in treating liver cancers, using precision medicine to inhibit specific molecular pathways for enhanced efficacy with decreased side effects. Chemotherapy remains a crucial tool in liver cancer treatments, using systemic drugs to block cancer cell growth in advanced cases.

Immunotherapy offers another promising option by harnessing our immune systems' abilities to detect and remove cancer cells - potentially marking a paradigm shift in liver cancer care. Radiation therapy, though less prevalent than its alternatives, plays a crucial role in localized tumor control through targeted radiation beams.

End-User Analysis

The Liver Cancer Drugs Market can be divided by end user into adult and pediatric categories to reflect its diverse patient base. Adult patients typically present with various forms of liver cancer, from hepatocellular carcinoma to cholangiocarcinoma. Accordingly, therapies tailored specifically for this population must take into account all their special considerations.

Precision medicine and its spectrum of therapeutic modalities address the individual needs and goals of adult patients to optimize treatment outcomes, while specialized drugs designed specifically to treat childhood liver cancer such as Hepatoblastoma have been created for pediatric use. Because pediatric patients present unique biological and developmental factors, the Liver Cancer Drugs Market strives to offer age-appropriate treatments while prioritizing both efficacy and safety.

Recent Developments in the Liver Cancer Drugs Market

January 2023: Merck & Co. Inc. Received conditional approval from the European Commission for Keytruda (pembrolizumab) for the first-line treatment of advanced HCC in combination with lenvatinib.

Merck & Co. Inc. Received conditional approval from the European Commission for Keytruda (pembrolizumab) for the first-line treatment of advanced HCC in combination with lenvatinib. February 2023: Exelixis Inc. Presented positive Phase 2 data at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium for its next-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitor, XL092, in combination with cabozantinib for advanced HCC.

Exelixis Inc. Presented positive Phase 2 data at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium for its next-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitor, XL092, in combination with cabozantinib for advanced HCC. March 2023: AbbVie Inc. Presented data at the ASCO Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium for its anti-angiogenic drug, Rociletinib (cobimetinib), demonstrating its potential in combination with atezolizumab for advanced HCC.

AbbVie Inc. Presented data at the ASCO Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium for its anti-angiogenic drug, Rociletinib (cobimetinib), demonstrating its potential in combination with atezolizumab for advanced HCC. April 2023: Pfizer Inc. Published Phase 3 results in The Lancet showing that its PD-L1 inhibitor, Bavencio (avelumab), in combination with axitinib improved overall survival in patients with advanced HCC.

Pfizer Inc. Published Phase 3 results in The Lancet showing that its PD-L1 inhibitor, Bavencio (avelumab), in combination with axitinib improved overall survival in patients with advanced HCC. September 2023: Eli Lilly and Company Presented data at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress demonstrating the efficacy and safety of its anti-VEGFR2 antibody, ramucirumab, in combination with sorafenib for advanced HCC.

Market Segmentation

By Origin Type

Benign Liver Growths

Secondary

Primary

By Type

Hepatocellular Carcinoma

Hepatoblastoma

Cholangio carcinoma

Other Types

By Therapy

Targeted Therapy

Chemotherapy

Immunotherapy

Radiation Therapy

By End User

Adult

Pediatrics

By Geography

North America

The US

Canada

Mexico

Western Europe

Germany

France

The UK

Spain

Italy

Portugal

Ireland

Austria

Switzerland

Benelux

Nordic

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

The Czech Republic

Greece

Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia & New Zealand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Singapore

Thailand

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Colombia

Chile

Argentina

Costa Rica

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Algeria

Egypt

Israel

Kuwait

Nigeria

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Turkey

United Arab Emirates

Rest of MEA

