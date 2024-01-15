PHILIPPINES, January 15 - Press Release

January 12, 2024 Bong Go's Malasakit Center program provides a lifeline to a Caloocan City family battling cancer Senator Christopher "Bong" Go initiated the Malasakit Center, which has been a source of hope for many Filipino families grappling with the costs of healthcare. The story of Regiene Cayabyab, a mother from Maypajo, Caloocan City, is a testament to the life-changing support these centers provide. Regiene Cayabyab's two-year-old son, Brent Raven, was diagnosed with retinoblastoma, a form of eye cancer. Recounting her harrowing journey, Regiene shared how her son's frequent falls and the blinding of his left eye led to a devastating diagnosis at Tondo Hospital. "Ang sabi po sa akin cancer daw po agad. Eh, parang na-ano po ako, sabi ko, cancer po, eh, wala naman pong sintomas, parang nadudulas lang po s'ya," she said. The news that her son needed his eye removed was both shocking and heart-wrenching. "Sabi ko, wala naman po akong... sabi nila kailangan pong tanggalin kasi madadamay 'yung kabila. Kaya po nagpunta kami agad sa Philippine Children's Hospital dahil wala po 'yung kailangan naming pasilidad sa Tondo. Pagdating po doon, in-admit agad siya para matanggal yung apektadong mata niya," she recounted. "Napakasakit po. Napakabata pa niya. Nagulat ako dahil sa unang pagkakataon ko lang siyang nadala sa doktor, tapos ganoon na agad ang sabi nila. Sabi ko, ang bata pa niya, dalawang taong gulang lang, tatanggalan na agad ng mata. Pero tinanggap na lang namin ng asawa ko kahit masakit. Para sa kanya, para mabuhay siya," she added. The Malasakit Center at the Philippine Children's Medical Center in Quezon City stepped in as a crucial support system for the Cayabyab family. "Malaking tulong po yung Malasakit (Center) po kasi doon po namin nakukuha yung pang-MRI niya, lahat po ng gastusin po doon sa Philippine Children's doon po ako lumalapit," Regiene explained. These centers, located in various hospitals across the country, aim to reduce a patient's financial burden by pooling together resources from the Department of Health, Department of Social Welfare and Development, Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office. Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463 or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program. As of now, 159 Malasakit Centers are operational across the country, poised to assist with patients' medical expenses. The DOH reports that the Malasakit Center program has already provided aid to around ten million Filipinos. Without assistance from the Malasakit Center, Regiene fears the worst for her son. The centers not only provide financial aid but also emotional support to families like hers. "Bilang nanay po, kasi habang lumalaban po yung anak ko kailangan lumaban rin po ako. Kahit mahirap po titiisin," she expressed, highlighting the resilience and determination of a mother's love. In a heartfelt message, Regiene thanked Go for his initiative. "Hello po Senator Bong Go. Maraming, maraming salamat po kasi nabibigyan nyo ng tulong yung mga anak namin na katulad ng anak ko na may cancer po," she said. Go's Malasakit Center program has indeed made significant strides in making healthcare accessible and less burdensome for Filipinos, especially for those who are less fortunate. Stories like that of Regiene and her son Brent Raven serve as powerful reminders of the impact of compassionate governance and the importance of healthcare support for all.