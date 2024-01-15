PHILIPPINES, January 15 - Press Release

January 15, 2024 Bong Go amplifies support for public hospital outpatients with nationwide feeding program Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, the chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, persists in conducting feeding programs nationwide, focusing particularly on public hospitals equipped with Malasakit Centers where poor and indigent patients often go to to seek help. This initiative, which started late last year, stems from the senator's firsthand observation of the difficulties faced by patients, many of whom endure lengthy waits for medical check-ups. Go cited that this situation is particularly challenging for indigent patients who even travel from remote areas. He added that many of these patients, having spent their limited funds on transportation, find themselves without the means to afford meals during their long wait times in hospitals. Understanding the plight of these patients, Senator Go's feeding program aims to provide much-needed relief. The initiative, according to Go, is not just a temporary measure but a step towards addressing a critical aspect of healthcare - ensuring that patients are not burdened with hunger while seeking medical attention. "Napansin ko po ang hirap na dinaranas ng ating mga kababayan, lalo na ng mga pasyenteng mahihirap na naghihintay ng mahabang oras para lamang sa kanilang medical check-up. Sa mga pampublikong ospital, karaniwan matagal na naghihintay ang mga pasyente bago matugunan ang kanilang pangangailangan. Marami sa kanila ay nagmula pa sa malalayong lugar, dala lamang ang sapat na pera para sa kanilang pamasahe," Go shared. "Nakakalungkot po isipin na habang hinihintay nila ang kanilang pagkakataon para sa konsultasyon, marami sa kanila ang nagtitiis ng gutom. Hindi po ito katanggap-tanggap. Bilang tugon, ilulunsad natin ang isang programa na magbibigay ng libreng pagkain para sa ating mga pasyente sa mga ospital, upang kahit papaano ay maibsan ang kanilang paghihirap habang naghihintay," he added. At the start of the new year, Go's Malasakit Team had already organized numerous feeding programs nationwide. In Metro Manila, they have served patients in the National Kidney Transplant Institute, Philippine Orthopedic Center, and Lung Center of the Philippines, all in Quezon City; Ospital ng Parañaque in Parañaque City; Pasay City General Hospital; Philippine General Hospital in Manila City; Taguig-Pateros District Hospital in Taguig City; Amang Rodriguez Memorial Medical Center in Marikina City; Rizal Medical Center in Pasig City; and Novaliches District Hospital. In other parts of Luzon, the Malasakit Team also provided meals to patients in Southern Tagalog Regional Hospital in Bacoor City, Cavite; Batangas Medical Center in Batangas City; and San Pablo City General Hospital in Laguna. In the province of Rizal, feeding programs were held at Margarito A. Duavit Memorial Hospital in Binangonan, Casimiro A. Ynares Sr. Memorial Hospital in Rodriguez, and Bagong Cainta Municipal Hospital. Meanwhile, in Visayas, Go's team provided rice porridges to patients at Cebu City Medical Center, Eversley Childs Sanitarium, and General Hospital, both in Cebu City. Lastly, Mindanao patients were given meals at Southern Philippines Medical Center in Davao City, Cotabato Regional and Medical Center in Cotabato City, Caraga Regional Hospital in Surigao City, and South Cotabato Provincial Hospital in Koronadal City. There were also feeding programs at Adela Serra Ty Memorial Medical Center in Tandag and Lianga District Hospital, both in Surigao del Sur province. In Agusan del Norte, the Malasakit Team of the senator served patients at Butuan Medical Center in Butuan City, and Democrito O. Plaza Provincial Hospital in Prosperidad. A brainchild of Go, the Malasakit Center was institutionalized under Republic Act 11463, which he principally authored and sponsored to provide convenient access to medical assistance programs of the government. There are currently 159 operational centers and, according to DOH, these centers have helped more than ten million poor and indigent Filipinos nationwide. Go further emphasized the critical need to prioritize nutrition among Filipinos especially those facing hardships due to health conditions. He also vowed to continue advocating for enhanced food security to ensure a healthy citizenry. "Bilang inyong senador, gagawin ko ang aking makakaya upang mapalaganap ang kahalagahan ng nutrisyon at seguridad sa pagkain. Magkakatuwang tayo sa pagtahak sa landas tungo sa isang malusog, masagana, at mas maunlad na Pilipinas. Ang ating hangarin ay sikaping mabigyan ang bawat Pilipino ng sapat na nutrisyon at maayos na kalusugan. Tandaan natin na katumbas ng kalusugan ay buhay ng bawat Pilipino," he concluded.