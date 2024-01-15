GNSS Market to Surpass USD 400.32 Billion by 2030 on Account of Proliferation of Smartphones & Wearable Devices
GNSS Market Size, Share & Segment By Type, By Application, By End-User, And By Regions | Global Market Forecast 2023-2030
the GNSS market is experiencing robust growth driven by the increasing demand for accurate location-based information and the widespread integration of GNSS technology into consumer devices.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Market, as per the SNS Insider report, achieved a valuation of USD 188.12 billion in 2022 and is projected to attain USD 400.32 billion by 2030. It is anticipated to exhibit a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.
— Research by SNS Insider
𝐆𝐍𝐒𝐒 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐞 & 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰
The Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) is a sophisticated technology that utilizes a constellation of satellites to provide precise and accurate positioning, navigation, and timing information to users worldwide. GNSS systems, including GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and BeiDou, play a pivotal role in various applications such as transportation, agriculture, defense, and telecommunications. These satellite-based systems have become an integral part of modern life, contributing significantly to the efficiency and reliability of numerous industries.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
The GNSS market is witnessing robust growth, propelled by several key factors. Firstly, the increasing demand for accurate real-time navigation and positioning services across diverse sectors, including automotive, aviation, and maritime, is a major driver. The rapid expansion of the Internet of Things (IoT) and the integration of GNSS technology in smartphones have further widened the market scope. Additionally, the rise in applications such as precision agriculture, surveying, and geolocation-based services is fueling the demand for GNSS solutions. Technological advancements, continuous satellite launches, and the development of multi-constellation systems are further bolstering the growth of the GNSS market. The ubiquitous integration of GNSS technology into everyday consumer devices has not only facilitated location-based services for individuals but has also opened up new avenues for businesses to leverage geospatial data for targeted marketing, logistics optimization, and location-based analytics.
𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐆𝐍𝐒𝐒 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/1363
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐆𝐍𝐒𝐒 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞:
- Qualcomm Inc
- Texas Instrument
- Trimble Inc.
- Rockwell Collins
- Broadcom Inc.
- Hexagon
- Furuno Electric
- Laird Plc
- Cobham Pl
- Harris Corporation
- Topcon Corporation
- Aglunction
- Topcon Corporation
- TomTom NV
- Rockwell Collins.
𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧
The ongoing recession has presented a mixed impact on the GNSS market. On the positive side, governments and enterprises are increasingly recognizing the cost-saving potential of GNSS technology in optimizing logistics and enhancing operational efficiency. As organizations seek ways to streamline their processes and reduce expenditures, the demand for GNSS solutions is expected to rise. However, on the negative side, the economic downturn has led to budget constraints, affecting investment in infrastructure projects that heavily rely on GNSS technology. This duality creates a complex scenario where the market may experience both challenges and opportunities depending on the specific industry and region.
𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐔𝐤𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐖𝐚𝐫
The geopolitical tensions arising from the Russia-Ukraine war have implications for the GNSS market. One potential negative impact is the disruption of satellite communication services, as conflict zones may interfere with the normal functioning of GNSS systems. However, there is a silver lining as well, with the increased awareness of the strategic importance of GNSS in military applications, leading to potential investments in securing and enhancing GNSS infrastructure. The conflict's outcome may reshape the global geopolitical landscape, influencing the distribution and accessibility of GNSS services.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭
The North American region dominates the GNSS market due to the widespread adoption of technology in various sectors, particularly in the United States. The presence of key market players, favorable government initiatives, and the increasing demand for precise location-based services contribute to the region's prominence. Europe is a significant player in the market, driven by the continuous development and deployment of the Galileo satellite system. The European GNSS Agency (GSA) plays a crucial role in promoting the adoption of GNSS technology across industries, further enhancing the market's growth prospects. The Asia-Pacific region is witnessing rapid growth in the GNSS market, primarily driven by the increasing demand for navigation and positioning services in countries like China and India. The expansion of smart transportation systems and the rising adoption of GNSS in agriculture contribute to the region's dynamic market landscape.
𝐆𝐍𝐒𝐒 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐬:
BY TYPE
- Global Constellations
- Regional Constellations
- Satellite based Augmentation
BY APPLICATION
- Navigation
- Mapping
- Surveying
- Telematics
- Location based services (lBS)
- Other
BY END-USER
- Rail
- Agriculture
- Aviation
- Others
Segmentation by Region:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- The Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐬 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/gnss-market-1363
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐆𝐍𝐒𝐒 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲
- The navigation segment is poised to dominate the GNSS market, fueled by the increasing demand for precise positioning and navigation in various industries. Applications such as autonomous vehicles, aviation, and maritime navigation heavily rely on GNSS technology for accurate and real-time location information.
- The rail segment is set to dominate the GNSS market, with the railway industry increasingly adopting GNSS technology for train tracking, signaling, and safety applications. The integration of GNSS in rail systems enhances operational efficiency, reduces travel times, and improves safety standards.
𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐆𝐍𝐒𝐒 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
- Qualinx has successfully secured $20 million in its Series A financing round. The company's pioneering venture into the realm of all-digital Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Internet of Things (IoT) wireless technology has captured the attention and confidence of investors.
- CNH Industrial has announced its acquisition of Hemisphere GNSS. The integration of Hemisphere GNSS into CNH Industrial's portfolio is poised to bring about synergies that will enhance the company's capabilities in precision agriculture, construction, and other industries where precise location data is paramount.
𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭 – 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬
𝟏. 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
1.1 Market Definition
1.2 Scope
1.3 Research Assumptions
𝟐. 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐝𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲
𝟑. 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬
3.1 Drivers
3.2 Restraints
3.3 Opportunities
3.4 Challenges
𝟒. 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
4.1 COVID-19 Impact Analysis
4.2 Impact of Ukraine- Russia war
4.3 Impact of ongoing Recession
4.3.1 Introduction
4.3.2 Impact on major economies
4.3.2.1 US
4.3.2.2 Canada
4.3.2.3 Germany
4.3.2.4 France
4.3.2.5 United Kingdom
4.3.2.6 China
4.3.2.7 Japan
4.3.2.8 South Korea
4.3.2.9 Rest of the World
𝟓. 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
𝟔. 𝐏𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐫’𝐬 𝟓 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐥
𝟕. 𝐏𝐄𝐒𝐓 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
𝟖. 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐆𝐍𝐒𝐒 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐛𝐲 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞
8.1Introduction
8.2 Global Constellations
8.3 Regional Constellations
8.4 Satellite based Augumentation
𝟗. 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐆𝐍𝐒𝐒 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐛𝐲 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Navigation
9.3 Mapping
9.4 Surveying
9.5 Telematics
9.6 Location based services (lBS)
…….
𝟏𝟐. 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐬
12.1 Qualcomm Inc.
12.1.1 Financial
12.1.2 Products/ Services Offered
12.1.3 SWOT Analysis
12.1.4 The SNS view
12.2 Texas Instrument
12.3 Trimble Inc.
12.4 Rockwell Collins
12.5 Broadcom Inc.
12.6 Hexagon
12.7 Furuno Electric
12.8 Laird Plc
12.9 Cobham Plc
12.10 Harris Corporation
12.11 Topcon Corporation
12.12 Aglunction
12.13 Topcon Corporation
12.14 TomTom NV
12.15Rockwell Collins
12.16 Other
𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐮𝐞𝐝….
𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐒𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐥𝐞 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐃𝐅 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/1363
𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:
SNS Insider has been a leader in data and analytics globally with its authentic consumer and market insights. The trust of our clients and business partners has always been at the center of who we are as a company. We are a business that leads the industry in innovation, and to support the success of our clients, our highly skilled engineers, consultants, and data scientists have consistently pushed the limits of the industry with innovative methodology and measuring technologies.
Akash Anand
SNS Insider Pvt. Ltd
+1 415-230-0044
info@snsinsider.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube