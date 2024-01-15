Waterborne Coatings Market Projected to Surpass USD 131.80 Billion by 2030, Fueled by Sustainable Trends
According to SNS, This report provides a comprehensive perspective on environmental responsibility, technological advancements
Waterborne Coatings Market thrives on sustainable trends, driven by environmental regulations, formulation innovations, and growing industry adoption. ”AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising construction activities, driven by rapid industrialization and urbanization, are set to propel the 𝐖𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐛𝐨𝐫𝐧𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, with a projected value exceeding USD 131.80 billion by 2030. The surge in demand can be attributed to the industry's shift from high-volatility organic solvents to complete solvent-free coatings, aligning with sustainable practices in both residential and commercial applications.
— SNS Insider Research
According to the SNS Insider report, the Waterborne Coatings Market was valued at USD 83.95 billion in 2022, and it is expected to reach USD 131.80 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period 2023-2030.
The Waterborne Coatings Market stands at the forefront of transformative change, driven by a confluence of factors that are reshaping the coatings industry. This market, characterized by its eco-friendly formulations and low volatile organic compound (VOC) content, is experiencing robust growth owing to the heightened global emphasis on sustainability and environmental consciousness.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐞:
Waterborne coatings, utilizing water as a solvent, offer environmentally friendly and easily applicable solutions. The coatings find application across various industries, including automotive, industrial, and infrastructure. As waterborne coatings gain prominence, the automotive sector's growth, coupled with the global trend of reducing emissions, is expected to drive market expansion. The coatings industry is witnessing increased investment in research and development, particularly in the automobile OEM & refinishing sector, as manufacturers aim to comply with regulations promoting the shift from solvent-borne to waterborne coatings systems.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:
The demand for waterborne coatings is anticipated to rise across diverse sectors due to their low VOC emissions and environmentally friendly nature. Raw materials like synthetic resins, surfactants, additives, and pigments contribute to the production of waterborne coatings for applications such as general industrial, architectural, wood, automotive OEM, coil, protective coatings, marine, industrial wood, metal packaging, and automotive refinishing. The surge in automotive production in various countries, including Mexico, China, Malaysia, Germany, and Indonesia, supports market expansion.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡:
• Analyze the current market size and project future growth trends.
• Explore historical growth patterns and factors contributing to market expansion.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬:
• Identify and assess factors driving the demand for waterborne coatings, such as environmental regulations favoring low VOC content, increasing awareness of sustainable coatings, and technological advancements.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬:
• Evaluate challenges faced by the market, including issues related to adhesion, drying time, and competition from solvent-borne coatings.
𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:
• Break down the market based on applications (e.g., architectural coatings, automotive coatings, industrial coatings, packaging coatings).
• Examine specific needs, trends, and innovations within each application segment.
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:
• By Type: The acrylic resin segment dominated the industry with an 80% revenue share in 2022, driven by growing demand from infrastructure and automotive industries for glossy color retention in outdoor exposure.
• By Application: The architectural application segment accounted for 82% of overall revenue in 2022, projecting substantial growth over the next decade due to increasing regulations on VOC emissions.
• By End-Use Industry:Construction: Waterborne coatings play a vital role in architectural coatings for both residential and commercial construction projects.
• Automotive: Automotive OEMs and refinishing operations utilize waterborne coatings for their environmental benefits and compliance with industry standards.
• Industrial Manufacturing: Various industries, including machinery and equipment manufacturing, rely on waterborne coatings for corrosion protection and aesthetics.
• Segment analysis enables a more detailed understanding of the Waterborne Coatings Market, facilitating targeted strategies, product development, and effective market positioning for industry stakeholders.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐮𝐛-𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐀𝐫𝐞:
𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Acrylic
• Polyurethane
• Epoxy
• Alkyd
• Polyester
• PTFE
• PVDC
• PVDF
• Other
𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• Architectural
• General Industrial
• Automotive OEM
• Metal Packaging
• Protective Coatings
• Automotive Refinish
• Industrial Wood
• Marine
• Coil
• Others
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭:
Europe led the global market in 2022, contributing over 36% of the overall revenue. This dominance is attributed to the presence of major automobile manufacturers and a growing consumer preference for luxury in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth, driven by construction spending in emerging economies such as China, India, and Indonesia.
The regional development of the Waterborne Coatings Market reflects a dynamic landscape shaped by diverse factors, including regulatory environments, industrial activities, and economic trends. Here's a snapshot of key regional developments in the Waterborne Coatings Market:
North America:
• Regulatory Influence: North America, particularly the United States and Canada, has been at the forefront of promoting environmentally sustainable practices. Stringent regulations regarding VOC emissions have accelerated the adoption of waterborne coatings in various industries.
• Research and Innovation: The region is a hub for research and development activities, with a focus on enhancing the performance and versatility of waterborne coatings. This has led to the introduction of innovative formulations catering to specific market needs.
Europe:
• Green Initiatives: European countries have been early adopters of green and sustainable technologies. The Waterborne Coatings Market in Europe is influenced by eco-friendly preferences, leading to an increased market share for waterborne coatings in both architectural and industrial applications.
• Shift from Solvent-Borne: The shift away from solvent-borne coatings is more pronounced in Europe due to stringent regulations imposed by entities such as the European Union's REACH (Registration, Evaluation, Authorization, and Restriction of Chemicals) program.
Asia-Pacific:
• Rapid Industrialization: The Asia-Pacific region, led by countries like China and India, is experiencing rapid industrialization and urbanization. This growth has fueled the demand for coatings in construction and infrastructure projects, where waterborne coatings are gaining traction.
• Increasing Environmental Awareness: Rising environmental awareness and the implementation of VOC regulations are driving manufacturers and end-users in the region to adopt waterborne coatings as a sustainable alternative.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬:
• The Waterborne Coatings Market is poised to exceed USD 131.80 billion by 2030.
• Acrylic resin dominates with an 80% revenue share, fueled by demand in infrastructure and automotive industries.
• Architectural applications lead, constituting 82% of overall revenue, driven by increasing regulations on VOC emissions.
• Europe dominates the market, with Asia Pacific expected to witness significant growth.
𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬:
• In November 2023, the AkzoNobel's Packaging Coatings business launched the first two products in its Accelstyle™ range for aluminum beverage cans, free from bisphenols, styrene, and PFAS.
• In February 2022, Nippon Paintintroduced two new anti-viral water-based paint products for architectural use under the PROTECTON® brand.
• In September 2020, BASFlaunched a new waterborne basecoat line for the body shops of the future.
𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧:
The Waterborne Coatings Market is not just witnessing growth; it is becoming a transformative force within the coatings industry. Its sustainable ethos, diverse applications, and ongoing technological advancements position it as a key player in the evolving landscape of environmentally conscious and high-performance coatings. As the global community increasingly prioritizes sustainability, the Waterborne Coatings Market is poised to play a central role in shaping the future of surface coatings across industries.
