Aircraft Flight Control Computers Market - Is Your Company Prepared for Future Growth?

Aircraft Flight Control Computers Market Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Type : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The aircraft computer is a device which is used to make computations on various air travelling machines (aircrafts). Computers are integrated in aircrafts in order to diminish the burden of pilot and to ensure wellbeing of passengers. In the aircraft, computers are used for various applications such as flight control & display, monitoring & regulating flight functions, recording & processing flight activities, providing communication & navigation, and for passenger entertainment. Similarly, auto-pilot mode has also became possible due to aircraft computers. Advance applications in aircraft computers has paved the way in the development of fly-by-wire system, which is being currently used in several military aircrafts such as F-18, F-22, Eurofighter Typhoon, JAS 39 Grippen, Rafale and others. Moreover, Airborne Internet has emerged as a latest development in aircraft computers, which may be used to connect aircrafts by radio & satellite link to a global information system in the future.

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Due to covid-19 situation, the production rate of industries across the globe has been hampered due to the declared lockdowns and government restrictions on public gatherings.

The demand of aircraft flight control computers is affected due to the cancellation of large number of flights across the globe to curb the transmission of the virus.

Restrictions on travel may lead to cancellation of airplane order in near future which may affect the aircraft manufacturing companies and thereby aircraft flight control computers.

Demand for relevant spare parts & services is also down since there are no requirement as many airline’s business has been closed due to COVID 19 pandemic.

Key companies of the aviation industry which are getting affected globally include Qatar Airways, Emirates, China Eastern Airlines, Lufthansa, Boeing, Airbus, American Airlines Group Inc., and Delta Air Lines. For instance, Qatar Airways suspended all of its flights to and from Italy that was one of the worst-hit countries by the pandemic of COVID-19.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬: 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬, 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

Growing adoption of fly-by-wire system, increasing aircraft orders, , and development of advanced aircraft computers are the factors which drive the global aircraft flight control computers market. However, strict regulations in aviation industries and existing backlogs in aircrafts deliveries are hampering the growth of aircraft flight control computers market. Contrarily, growing demand for aircraft computers in unmanned aerial vehicles can be opportunistic for the growth of global aircraft flight control computers market.

𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭 𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬

Increase in number of aircraft orders (both commercial and military) owing to the rise in air passenger traffic and political issues between countries, is driving the growth of the aircraft computers market. Additionally, growing tourism across the globe and decreasing fuel prices also contributed in the demand of new aircrafts. Such rise in aircraft deliveries will require additional hardware such as aircraft flight control computers. Hence, increase in aircraft orders will create demand of aircraft flight control computers and thereby driving the global aircraft flight control computers market.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

Cobham Limited, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Thales Group, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Safran, Transdigm Group Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Collins Aerospace, Saab AB, BAE Systems

𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭 𝐅𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐮𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬

𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞

Flight Control Computers

Flight Guidance Computers

Flight Director Computers

Flight Augmentation Computers

Air Data Computers

Autopilot Computers

𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦

Fixed Wing Aircraft

Commercial Aviation

Narrow Body Aircraft

Wide Body Aircraft

Very Large Aircraft

Regional Transport Aircraft

General Aviation

Business Aircraft

Light Aircraft

Military Aviation

Fighter Aircraft

Transport Aircraft

Rotary Wing Aircraft

Civil Helicopters

Military Helicopters

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)

𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫

OEM

Aftermarket

𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭

Hardware

Software