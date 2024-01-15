Automotive Adhesives Market to Surpass USD 11.31 Bn by 2030, Government Initiatives Lightweight Vehicle Production
Automotive Adhesives Market Size is expected to reach USD 11.31 billion by 2030, and grow at a CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period 2023-2030
Market expected to reach USD 11.31 Bn by 2030 Increasing Demand for Vehicles with Low Carbon Emissions and Light Weights.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Government initiatives to increase the production of lightweight vehicles propel the Automotive Adhesives Market, fostering innovation, and driving market growth.
— SNS Insider Research
The SNS Insider report indicates that the 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐝𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 Size was valued at USD 7.10 billion in 2022, and is expected to reach 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟏𝟏.𝟑𝟏 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎, 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟔.𝟎% 𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎.
𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲:
• Potential for Autonomous EV Development and Rising Demand for Low-VOC, Green, and Sustainable Adhesives
• Adhesives are crucial for radars, sensors, and cameras.
𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞:
• Prospects for autonomous electric vehicles
• strict governmental regulations
𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐎𝐟 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐝𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭@ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/2389
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐞:
Adhesives, lightweight components binding metals, composites, and plastics, are increasingly used in the automotive industry. Adoption reduces vehicle mass, enhances structural stiffness, and crash performance, and minimizes noise. Adhesive bonding also facilitates innovative vehicle body designs and mixed material compositions. The Asia Pacific, particularly China and Japan, plays a pivotal role in market demand, with government initiatives and high spending favoring overall growth.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
The rise of Autonomous EVs is transforming the automotive landscape, with adhesives playing a crucial role in sensors and cameras. The deployment of adhesives reduces vehicle weight, improves fuel efficiency, and minimizes noise, vibration, and harshness, driving market growth. However, factors such as raw material price fluctuations and economic recessions pose challenges.
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:
𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐧 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞: Polyurethane dominated the Automotive Adhesives Market in 2022, offering exceptional bonding strength and flexibility for the structural bonding of automotive parts.
𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲: Water-based adhesives led the Automotive Adhesives Market in 2022, driven by properties like durability, flexibility, and economic efficiency.
𝐁𝐲 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞: Passenger cars dominate due to increased per capita income and growing vehicle financing.
𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Body-in-white segment leads, fueled by the increasing sales of electric vehicles requiring lightweight solutions.
𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐝𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/2389
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:
𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐧 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:
• Polyurethane
• Epoxy
• Acrylics
• Silicone
• SMP
• MMA
• Others (polysulfide, rubber, polyamide, and others)
𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:
• Body in white
• Paint Shop
• Assembly
• Power Train
𝐁𝐲 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:
• Passenger cars
• LCVs
• Trucks
• Buses
• Aftermarket
𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲
• Hot melt
• Solvent Based
• Water based
• Pressure Sensitive
• Others (Reactive and Thermosetting)
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭:
Asia-Pacific dominated the Automotive Adhesives Market in 2022, driven by technological advancements, automotive fuel economy policies, and increased vehicle production. China, Japan, Korea, and India are key contributors, with rapid industrialization and heavy investment in the automotive sector.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐝𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲:
• Government initiatives driving lightweight vehicle production boost the Automotive Adhesives Market.
• Asia-Pacific emerges as the dominant region, supported by technological advancements and increased vehicle production.
• Polyurethane resin and water-based technology lead in their respective segments, fostering market growth.
• Passenger cars and the body-in-white application witness significant market dominance.
𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬:
• 𝐈𝐧 𝐎𝐜𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑, Solvay expanded its FusePly chemical bonding technology with FusePly 250, designed for composite structures at 250°F and higher.
• 𝐈𝐧 𝐉𝐮𝐧𝐞 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑, H.B. Fuller Co. completed acquisitions of a medical adhesives company and a specialty adhesives company, enhancing portfolio diversification.
• 𝐈𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑, Henkel extended its EV battery solutions with the injectable thermally conductive adhesive, Loctite TLB 9300 APSi.
• 𝐈𝐧 𝐍𝐨𝐯 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐, Bostik launched of two innovative products for the tape and label market in India, strengthening its position in the adhesive industry.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:
The Key Players are Illinois Tool Works Corporation, Bostik S.A., Sika AG, 3M Company, Henkel & Co. KGaA, The DOW Chemical Company, H.B. Fuller, Jowat AG, PPG Industries, Solvay S.A & Other Players.
𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Market Dynamics
𝟒. 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
𝟒.𝟏 𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
𝟒.𝟐 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐔𝐤𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞- 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐰𝐚𝐫
𝟒.𝟑 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐨𝐧𝐠𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐄𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐞𝐬
5. Value Chain Analysis
6. Porter’s 5 forces model Textile Chemicals Market
7. PEST Analysis
𝟖. 𝐄𝐦𝐮𝐥𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐝𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐧 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
𝟗.𝐄𝐦𝐮𝐥𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐝𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐁𝐲 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
𝟏𝟎.𝐄𝐦𝐮𝐥𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐝𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲
11.Regional Analysis
12. Company Profiles
13. Competitive Landscape
14. Conclusion
𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:
SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company’s aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety.
Akash Anand
SNS Insider
+1 415-230-0044
info@snsinsider.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram