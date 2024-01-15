Flash News: OKX Launches Exclusive Airdrop Campaign for On-Chain Earn Users Featuring SOL, DOT, MATIC and TRX

NASSAU, the Bahamas, Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for January 15, 2024.



OKX Launches Exclusive Airdrop Campaign for On-Chain Earn Users Featuring SOL, DOT, MATIC and TRX

OKX today announced the launch of an airdrop campaign for users of its On-Chain Earn product, which gives users the opportunity to earn rewards for their participation in Proof-of-Stake (PoS) staking and DeFi products. From 12:00 (UTC) on January 11 to 12:00 (UTC) on January 25, users who stake SOL, DOT, MATIC or TRX will be eligible for exclusive airdrops of these tokens. To be eligible for airdrop rewards, users will need to stake at least 1 SOL, 2 DOT, 1 MATIC or 20 TRX.



To enter the airdrop campaign, users simply need to visit the On-Chain Earn section of OKX - either on web or mobile. Users can then participate in the airdrop by clicking on the campaign banner, and selecting the airdrop they wish to participate in. From there, users can stake either SOL, DOT, MATIC or TRX and click the 'Subscribe' button.



OKX's On-chain Earn product is built on a secure and reliable infrastructure. To protect users' assets, OKX only partners with verified third-party projects.



*Note: OKX reserves the right to determine and amend the rules of the campaign at any time without further notice, including but not limited to canceling, extending, or terminating this campaign, modifying the eligibility conditions for users participating in the campaign, and adjusting the campaign and reward rules. For the campaign's full terms and conditions, click here .



For more information, please visit the Support Center .



For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com



