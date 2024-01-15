Application Performance Monitoring Market Set to Exceed USD 16.1 Billion by 2030 With CAGR of 12.7% | SNS Insider
The Application Performance Monitoring Market size was USD 6.2 billion in 2022 and is expected to Reach USD 16.1 billion by 2030 and grow at a CAGR of 12.7 % over the forecast period of 2023-2030 ”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Application Performance Monitoring (APM) Market has witnessed substantial growth, poised to surge beyond USD 16.1 billion by 2030. This exponential rise from its valuation of USD 6.2 billion in 2022 reflects a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7% expected from 2023 to 2030, as per the latest insights from SNS Insider.
— SNS Insider
Application Performance Monitoring (APM) involves the continuous monitoring and maintenance of business-critical applications to ensure optimal performance. The increasing complexity of IT environments, coupled with the escalating demand for seamless digital services, drives the necessity for APM tools. These tools enable DevOps and IT teams to navigate applications' health and maintain services with minimal downtime.
The APM market anticipates significant growth owing to various factors. The rising need to prevent unplanned website downtimes, escalating IT complexities, ensuring a seamless user experience, enhancing business productivity, and the expanding adoption of cloud-based services collectively contribute to this upsurge.
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:
• IBM
• New Relic
• Dynatrace
• App Dynamics
• Splunk Inc.
• Micro Focus
• Broadcom Inc.
• Elastic search B.V.
• Data Dog
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:
The application performance monitoring market exhibits robust growth due to escalating IT complexities, the imperative need to prevent website downtimes, and the rising demand for seamless user experiences. Factors like Big Data analytics, increased mobile and cloud computing proliferation, globalization, and technological advancements in APM further fuel this expansion. Cloud and mobile computing's surging demand significantly contributes to market acceleration, with software solutions dominating to meet the amplified need for efficient application monitoring and analysis. This market's evolution reflects a proactive response to the critical role of maintaining optimal application performance in a progressively digitized global landscape.
Segment Analysis
In terms of components, software solutions dominate the APM market due to the escalating demand for APM software solutions that facilitate effective application monitoring and analysis. Additionally, cloud-based deployments outpace on-premises installations, owing to the widespread acceptance of cloud computing.
End-User Analysis, Among various sectors, media & entertainment and e-commerce emerge as dominant segments. The media & entertainment sector is on a trajectory of significant growth due to the increasing need for enhanced customer satisfaction, while the e-commerce segment takes a considerable share to ensure stable and reliable customer applications.
𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐌𝐀𝐑𝐊𝐄𝐓 𝐒𝐄𝐆𝐌𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐒 :
By Component
• Infrastructure monitoring
• Application monitoring
• user experience monitoring
By Deployment Type
• On-premises
• cloud-based
By Organization Size
• Large Enterprise
• Small and Medium Size Enterprise
By End-User
• IT
• Telecom
• BFSI
• Healthcare
• Retail
• Manufacturing
• Others
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭:
North America holds a substantial market share, attributed to the presence of key industry players, widespread adoption of cloud computing, and a strong emphasis on improving customer experiences. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region exhibits the fastest CAGR, fueled by the growing demand for APM solutions to monitor and manage sophisticated cloud-based applications.
𝐅𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 (𝐀𝐏𝐌) 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:
• Cloud-Native Architecture:APM for microservices and containerized apps.
• DevOps Integration: APM aligned with continuous monitoring in DevOps.
• User Experience Focus:Real-time insights into end-user interactions and satisfaction.
• AI and Predictive Analytics:Proactive issue resolution using advanced analytics.
• Hybrid & Multi-Cloud Monitoring:APM for diverse cloud environments.
• Security Integration: APM with features detecting security threats.
• IoT Application Monitoring: Extending APM capabilities to monitor IoT applications.
• Edge Computing Support: APM solutions for optimal edge application performance.
• Compliance Assistance: APM helping meet regulatory requirements.
• Customization and Scalability: Tailored and scalable APM solutions for diverse industries.
As technology landscapes evolve, APM vendors have opportunities to innovate and address emerging challenges in application performance monitoring. These opportunities are driven by trends such as cloud adoption, digital transformation, and the increasing complexity of modern applications.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬:
• APM market growth is fueled by the increasing complexity of IT environments and the need for seamless application performance.
• Cloud-based deployments and software solutions dominate, meeting the demand for effective monitoring and analysis tools.
• Media & entertainment and e-commerce sectors drive significant market share, prioritizing customer satisfaction and application stability.
Recent Developments
• Dynatrace LLC. introduced the SaaS-based Dynatrace enterprise observability platform in Switzerland on Microsoft Azure, aiding organizations' cloud modernization initiatives.
• Datadog launched workflow automation for faster issue rectification, streamlining end-to-end remediation processes through pre-built templates.
