Việt Nam persistently follows “One China” policy: Spokeswoman

VIETNAM, January 15 - HÀ NỘI — Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Phạm Thu Hằng has affirmed Việt Nam persistently follows the “One China” policy while replying to the media’s question about the result of the election of the leader of Taiwan held on January 13.

In line with the “One China” policy, Việt Nam maintains and develops people-to-people and non-governmental relations with Taiwan in the fields of economy, trade, investment, science - technology, culture, and education, among others, she stated, noting that it does not develop any state-level relations with Taiwan.

Việt Nam respects the principle of non-intervention in internal affairs of each other and holds that peace, stability, and cooperation in the Taiwan Strait are important to the region and the world, the spokeswoman added. — VNS