2024 MGM Macao International Regatta successfully concluded

MACAU, January 14 - The 2024 MGM Macao International Regatta, organized by the Sports Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, MGM and the Ursa Major Sailing Management, co-organized by the Marine and Water Bureau of the Macao SAR Government and the Macau Sailing Association, and supported by the Zhuhai Culture, Radio, Television, Tourism and Sports Bureau, officially concluded today. After four days of thrilling sailing races, Canados Sailing Team from Germany, Muwu BBQ from Mainland China and Team Yacht Racing of Thailand were crowned overall champions in the Macao Cup International Regatta (Beneteau First 40.7 unified design group), the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Cup Regatta (IRC group) and the International Catamaran Invitational (Hobie 16 unified design group), respectively.

The participating boats took part in a fleet parade this morning, starting from the Macau Fisherman's Wharf, passed through Macao Science Center, Kun Iam Ecumenical Center and Governador Nobre de Carvalho Bridge, and returned at Macao Tower.

To further promote ‘Sports+’, a ‘Family Fun Day’ event was held at the Kun Iam Statue Waterfront Recreation Area – Star on Coast on 13 and 14 January, featuring sailing experiences, family workshops, and live broadcasts of the races. The event allowed residents and tourists to participate in the event in various ways and to deepen their understanding of sailing sport.

MGM also organized 70 participants from families arranged by the Macao Federation of Trade Unions, the General Union of Neighbourhood Associations of Macao and the Women’s General Association of Macao to watch the fleet parade this morning. A professional instructor then demonstrated a Fareast-11 sailboat to give the children a taste of what it is like to be a windsurfer. The children also took part in family workshops and enjoyed playing radio-controlled sailboats

The final round was contested in the Macao Cup International Regatta and the Greater Bay Area Cup Regatta today. In the Macao Cup International Regatta, last year’s champions Big Boys Sailing Team from China put up a decent performance to win the final race despite being out of contention for the overall title. Canados Sailing Team were crowned overall champions, followed by Team Windy from Estonia and Vivat Sailing from Canada.

In the Greater Bay Area Cup Regatta, SailingIn won the final race to propel them to overall third place. Overnight leaders Muwu BBQ successfully secured the overall title, with Wanboofish Sailing Team from Macao finished in second place overall.

Two rounds of races were held today in the International Catamaran Invitational. Team Yacht Racing of Thailand secured the overall title in a dominant fashion by winning the first round today. Compatriots Team Fenix won the second round to fend off the challenge from Team Jeonbuk from Korea for overall second place.

The organizers held a prize giving ceremony after the conclusion of today’s races. Officiating guests included Pun Weng Kun, President of the Sports Bureau; Kenneth Feng, President and Executive Director of MGM China Holdings Limited; Ma Man Wai, President of Ursa Major Sailing Event Management; Li Quanhai, Chairman of World Sailing; Wong Man Tou, Head of Maritime Activities Department of the Marine and Water Bureau; Brian Sou, Chairman of Macau Sailing Association; members of the Sports Committee along with other guests.

In addition, the ‘2024 MGM Macao International Regatta – Photography Competition’ is open to photography enthusiasts to submit their entries from 1 to 23 February, with prize money and trophies on offer for winners. For regulations of the photography competition, please visit www.macaoregatta.com/photography_competition.

For more information, please visit the event’s official website at www.macaoregatta.com, or follow the ‘Macao Major Sporting Events’ Facebook page, ‘澳門體育’ (Macao Sports) WeChat public account and ‘澳門特區體育局’ (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.