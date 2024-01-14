100 Days of Conflict in Gaza

Action Against Hunger Calls for a Permanent Ceasefire to Prevent Famine and Further Loss of Life

It has been 100 days since the terrorist attacks on October 7 and the beginning of a deadly conflict between Israel and Gaza. In just over three months, nearly 23,000 people have died in Gaza and hundreds of thousands more are on the brink of famine. Gaza is experiencing catastrophic levels of hunger, outbreaks of disease, widespread internal displacement, and extremely limited humanitarian access. A permanent ceasefire is critical so that humanitarian organizations can reach those in need and impede further death and disaster.

“Our priority is to guarantee safe, sustained, and sufficient access to vulnerable people to ensure they have what they need to survive,” says Chiara Saccardi, Action Against Hunger’s regional head of operations in the Middle East. “The entire population of Gaza is displaced, hungry, and thirsty, and many are sick and injured. The situation is beyond desperate. We do not have the conditions in place to operate safely to scale up and meet these immense and urgent needs.”

The daily death rate in Gaza is higher than any other major 21st century conflict. Incessant shelling has left many other families buried beneath the rubble. Others have nowhere to turn, and 85% of Gaza’s population has been driven from their homes. The humanitarian crisis has continued to escalate, and water, food, and electricity is running out.