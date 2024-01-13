Montgomery County Council Meets on Jan. 16 to Vote on Legislation to Expand Tree Canopy Conservation and Commemorate Korean American Day

MARYLAND, January 13 - For Immediate Release: Saturday, January 13, 2024

Also on Jan. 16: Council will conduct interviews for the Board of Appeals and Merit System Protection Board; public hearings will be held at 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The Montgomery County Council will meet on Tuesday, Jan. 16 at 9 a.m. The meeting will begin with two proclamation presentations. The first, led by Council President Andrew Friedson and County Executive Marc Elrich, will recognize Korean American Day. The second, led by Councilmember Will Jawando and County Executive Elrich, will recognize National Mentoring Month.

More detail on each agenda item is provided below.

District Council Session

Introduction - Zoning Text Amendment (ZTA) 24-01, Household Living - Civic and Institutional Uses Introduction: Lead sponsors Council Vice President Kate Stewart and Council President Friedson will introduce Zoning Text Amendment (ZTA) 24-01, Household Living – Civic and Institutional Uses. The zoning measure, which is also known as the Facilitating Affordable Inclusive Transformational Housing (FAITH) ZTA, would remove barriers to the creation of affordable housing and provide reasonable flexibility in the development standards for multi-unit and townhouse living on properties associated with faith and educational institutions. The ZTA would allow religious assembly use and the educational institution (private) use to build affordable townhouses and apartments in residential detached zones. Under the current zoning ordinance, multi-unit living is not permitted in residential detached zones. Townhouse living is permitted under certain circumstances as either a limited use or conditional use, except for in the RE-2 zone. ZTA 24-01 would allow the construction of multi-unit living and townhouse living in residential detached zones as a conditional use when associated with religious assembly or an educational institution (private). The ZTA would also establish development standards for compatibility and require certain affordability thresholds for these projects. Councilmembers Natali Fani-González, Evan Glass, Laurie-Anne Sayles, Kristin Mink, Dawn Luedtke, Marilyn Balcombe, Gabe Albornoz and Sidney Katz are cosponsors of ZTA 24-01. A public hearing is scheduled for Feb. 27. Zoning Text Amendment 23-07, Bethesda Overlay Zone - Park Impact Payments and Downtown Silver Spring Overlay Zone - Civic Improvement Funds Vote expected: The Council is expected to vote on ZTA 23-07, Bethesda Overlay Zone and Downtown Silver Spring Overlay Zone - Park Impact Payments and Civic Improvement Funds. The zoning measure would modify the method used to calculate biennial adjustments and set an inflation limit in the Bethesda Overlay Zone’s park impact payments and the Downtown Silver Spring Overlay Zone’s Civic Improvement Fund. In June 2023, the Council enacted Expedited Bill 25-23, Taxation - Development Impact Taxes for Transportation and Public School Improvements - Amendments, along with an accompanying resolution that modified the calculation for the biennial adjustments for school and transportation taxes. The purpose of ZTA 23-07, as recommended by the Montgomery County Planning Board, is to mirror and adopt the changes made to the impact tax calculation in the County Code. The Planning, Housing and Parks (PHP) Committee recommends approval with clarifying amendments. The lead sponsor is the Council president, at the request of the Planning Board.

Merit System Protection Board Interviews

Interview: The Council will conduct interviews with candidates to serve on the Merit System Protection Board. The term of Chair Harriet Davidson expired on Dec. 31, 2023. Generally, the board oversees the Merit System and protects employee and applicant rights guaranteed under the County Merit System. The board processes grievance and disciplinary appeals by issuing written decisions following a review of written records or after conducting appropriate hearings.

The current members include Vice Chair Barbara S. Fredericks (Unaffiliated) and Sonya Chiles (Democrat). By law, no more than two of the three members of the Merit System Protection Board may be of the same political party. The appointee for this position may be a Republican, Democrat, someone who declines to affiliate with a party, or a member of another party officially recognized by the Board of Elections.

Consent Calendar

Each item on the Council’s Consent Calendar can be found on the Council agenda for Tuesday, Jan. 16, which is available on the Council website.

Public Hearings

Unless otherwise noted, the Council will hold the following hybrid public hearings atResidents can visit the Council website to learn about the multiple ways to provide testimony

At 1:30 and 7 p.m., the Council will hold public hearings on ZTA 23-09, Farming, Incidental Outdoor Stays and Bill 43-23, Crisis Intervention Team – Established.

Legislative Session