NPS-DDP.org Makes Drone Donation #51, Thanks to Private Citizen in Support of Sanoma Valley Fire District in California.
National Public Safety Drone Donation Program Facilitates Generous UAV Donation for Sonoma Valley Fire District. Drone provided by private citizen.
It's gratifying to see private citizens contributing to our mission to support under funded public safety agencies. If you have an old Drone why not contact us we can find it a new home.”HEBRON, CT, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a remarkable act of generosity, Ms. Debra Punak, a private citizen from Los Angeles, has donated a DJI Mavic 2 Pro to the Sonoma Valley Fire District through the National Public Safety Drone Donation Program. NPS-DDP.org their mission is to help provide "Eyes In The Sky For Every Department In Need ™"
— Mark Langley CEO / NPS-DDP
Ms. Punak's contribution, valued with a DJI Mavic 2 Pro, Smart Controller, 5 batteries, and lens filters, is a testament to the spirit of community and a commitment to public safety. The drone, in excellent condition with 31 hours of flight time, will significantly enhance the Sonoma Valley Fire District's unmanned aircraft fire prevention safety unit.
The NPS-DDP, dedicated to supporting public safety agencies with cutting-edge drone technology, facilitated this generous donation. The program aims to bridge the gap between drone enthusiasts and organizations in need, ensuring that vital resources reach those on the front lines of emergency response. The question is why Suport public safety with drone technology? This video discusses just some of the reasons why.
The Sonoma Valley Fire District, an agency committed to the safety of its community, made a formal request for drone support to enhance its firefighting capabilities. Drones, or unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), play a crucial role in aerial surveillance, enabling fire departments to quickly and efficiently survey large areas for fires, hot-spots, and other hazards. Equipped with cameras and thermal imaging technology, drones provide critical data for situational awareness and safe operation in hazardous environments.
Expressing gratitude for Ms. Punak's donation, the Sonoma Valley Fire District highlighted the need for UAV platforms that support with enhancing aerial surveillance capabilities. The district, consisting of five licensed pilots with FAA-issued Certificates of Authorization, is dedicated to providing the highest level of fire safety and protection for its community.
Ms. Punak's contribution is a shining example of how private citizens can make a tangible impact on public safety. The NPS-DDP.org encourages others to follow this inspiring lead, fostering collaboration between drone enthusiasts and public safety agencies for the greater good. Each donation can help make a real difference !
The donation is scheduled to take place on:
January 30, 2024 10:00 Am
Located at: 630 2nd Street West, Sonoma CA 95476
For further information or inquiries, please contact:
National Public Safety Drone Donation Program (NPS-DDP)
Email: info@nps-ddp.org
Phone: 860-374-8510
Sonoma Valley Fire District
Email: garyj@sonomavalleyfire.org
Phone: (707) 996-2306
