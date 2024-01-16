LA CARES & NORTH LA CARES, AFFILIATES OF CARES MENTORING MOVEMENT, CELEBRATE NATIONAL MENTORING MONTH ON JANUARY 27TH

Register for the 'Everyone Can Mentor' Mentor Appreciation & Network Mixer hosted by Los Angeles affiliates of the National CARES Mentoring Movement on January 27th celebrating National Mentoring Month Sherlett Hendy Newbill, Dorsey High School Educator and Dean, will present the keynote address, "The Power of Mentoring" at the 'Everyone Can Mentor' Mentor Appreciation & Network Mixer Meet special guest, Dr. James C. Rodriguez MSW, President and Chief Executive Officer of Fathers and Families Coalition of America

The Los Angeles affiliates will host a Mentor Appreciation & Network Mixer with an 'Everyone Can Mentor' call to action to celebrate National Mentoring Month.

We are thrilled to celebrate National Mentoring Month with our message, 'Everyone Can Mentor.'” — Melendy Baham

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, January 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- North LA and Los Angeles CARES, affiliates of National CARES Mentoring Movement, are excited to invite everyone to celebrate National Mentoring Month on Saturday, January 27, 2024, from 11am - 1pm at The Hudson Theater, 6539 Santa Monica Blvd, LA CA 90038.National Mentoring Month is a nationwide campaign celebrated annually in January, promoting the impact of mentoring and the importance of 'Everyone Can Mentor.'This celebration begins with the keynote address, "The Power of Mentoring” delivered by Sherlett Hendy Newbill, a mentor and teacher with more than 25 years of classroom experience. Additionally, Dr. James C. Rodriguez MSW, President and Chief Executive Officer of Fathers and Families Coalition of America will attend as a special guest. Dr. Rodriguez has had the honor of enlistment in the armed forces, early childhood education/Head Start programs, public health and prevention programs, child welfare agencies, and his own service journey.The event will recognize the dedicated mentors who have generously volunteered their time and efforts to positively impact the lives of young people throughout Los Angeles County. There will be an opportunity for future mentors to connect with others and learn about the many mentoringprograms offered by North LA CARES and LA CARES Mentoring Movement."We are thrilled to celebrate National Mentoring Month with our message, 'Everyone Can Mentor,' said Melendy Baham, Program Manager with the National CARES Mentoring Movement. "It’s a movement that makes a difference in the lives of our youth."CARES Mentor Appreciation and Network Mixer weekend will conclude with a very distinct appearance by Stephen Powell, Co-Executive Director/Chief Programs and Partnerships Officer at National CARES Mentoring Movement. Powell is scheduled to make a clarion call for mentor recruitment at Faithful Central Bible Church in Inglewood, CA on Sunday, January 28, 2024.This event is free but requires registration via Eventbrite to attend. Refreshments will be provided, valet parking at a cost of $10, and free ABM parking garage passes available on a first-come-first-serve basis.For more information and to register, please visit Eventbrite at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mentor-appreciation-network-mixer-tickets-793830808317 ABOUT LA CARES:Led by Brent Burton, the Los Angeles CARES Mentoring Movement (LACMM) is an affiliate of the National CARES Mentoring Movement (NCMM).LACMM’s two primary goals are to bring guidance to the lives of our youth by pairing them with organizations that offer mentoring services, and to provide support to the parents of the youth in our community. Visit www.lacmm.net to learn more.ABOUT NORTH LA CARES:The North LA County CARES Mentoring Movement (NLACC), is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization in partnership with the National CARES Mentoring Movement, which began its journey in 2011 with a visit from Susan L. Taylor to the Antelope Valley community (known as the "Forgotten City"). This journey started with a community call to the Faith Based Churches for the need for mentors. The call was answered by Gwendolynne Cole to create the 36th of 58 Affiliates across the nation. Visit www.northlacares.org to learn more.ABOUT NATIONAL CARES MENTORING MOVEMENT:The MISSION of the National CARES Mentoring Movement is to secure, heal and transform the lives of impoverished Black children by inspiring, recruiting and mobilizing masses of caring Black men and women to mentor and nourish them. Our national volunteer affiliate network connects adults to local youth-serving organizations and school districts.. Our national group-mentoring programs focus on the emotional, social and academic development of our children and the wellness of the adults who parent, mentor and educate them. The National CARES Mentoring Movement is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization headquartered in New York, NY. To learn more about the National CARES Mentoring Movement, visit www.caresmentoring.org

