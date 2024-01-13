Skip Freeman Secures Amazon Best-Seller Status with “Empathy and Understanding In Business” Co-Authored with Chris Voss

Best Selling Author - Skip Freeman

Albert 'Skip' Freeman, a distinguished graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point, has co-authored the highly anticipated book, Empathy and Understanding In Business, in collaboration with renowned author Chris Voss and accomplished professionals worldwide. Published by SuccessBooks®, this literary gem made its debut on January 4th, 2024.

Following its release, Empathy and Understanding In Business swiftly climbed the ranks on Amazon's best-sellers charts, achieving best-seller status in direct marketing, sales, and selling, as well as the Entrepreneur category. Not only did it achieve these remarkable milestones, but it also proudly secured the coveted #1 New Release spot in four distinct categories. This extraordinary success underscores the widespread recognition and enthusiastic reception this groundbreaking book has garnered within the business and entrepreneurial community, solidifying its position as a must-read for professionals and aspiring entrepreneurs alike.

Skip’s chapter, titled "Empathy Unleashed," played a pivotal role in the book's success.

Meet Albert (Skip) Freeman:

Meet Albert ‘Skip’ Freeman, a graduate of the United States Military Academy, West Point, whose inspiring journey is marked by resilience and excellence. Trained as a mechanical engineer and organic chemist, Skip graduated in the top 5% of his class, earning his commission as an Army Officer in the

United States Army Corps of Engineers.

Skip’s exceptional career in the military included the 65th Combat Engineer Battalion leading a platoon in the hazardous clean-up of radioactive debris at Enewetak Atoll, earning him the first of two Army Commendation Medals. He also commanded the 48th Chemical Unit, training soldiers in survival skills for nuclear, chemical, and biological battlefields. Later, he excelled as the head of the Organic Chemistry Department at West Point, receiving the Army Meritorious Service Medal for outstanding service.

Transitioning to the corporate world, Skip’s leadership skills shone brightly, progressing through various roles, including Vice President of Sales and Marketing for notable firms. Leveraging his expertise, he founded his own recruiting firm in 2003, specializing in hiring top talent for the chemicals, manufacturing, and building automation sectors, and contributed to international recruitment for the CIA.

With a finely-tuned hiring process and methodologies from the Black Swan Group, Skip offers a unique 3-year replacement guarantee on hires made through his firm. He has become a trusted partner for critical hiring needs in various fields, including field sales, engineering, operations, and executive leadership roles.

However, Skip’s life has been deeply impacted by the Enewetak mission. As one of the survivors, he witnessed the devastating toll it took on military and civilian personnel. (Only 7.3% of those who served on the original mission have since been found alive, with most having succumbed to radiation poisoning and various cancers.) In August 2022, the U.S. Government finally recognized the survivors, providing them with disability benefits from the Veterans Administration.

These experiences have shaped Skip’s life’s mission - the absolute necessity to avoid nuclear war. He passionately advocates for preventing such catastrophes, given the prolonged suffering and almost certain premature death survivors face from radiation poisoning. The looming risk of catastrophic plutonium release into the Pacific Ocean from Enewetak’s ‘Tomb’ serves as a stark reminder of the devastating consequences of nuclear war.

Skip Freeman’s journey from military service to successful leadership in the corporate world, coupled with his dedication to preventing nuclear war, makes him an inspiring figure and a call-to-action for us all.

