Laura Burkemper Hit Amazon Best-Seller Status with “Empathy and Understanding In Business,” Co-Authored with Chris Voss

Best Selling Author - Laura Burkemper

ST. LOUIS, MO, USA, January 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Laura Burkemper, CEO of SCALEBLAZER™, has co-authored the highly anticipated book, "Empathy and Understanding In Business," alongside renowned author Chris Voss and other leading professionals from around the globe. Published by SuccessBooks®, the book celebrated its official debut on January 4th, 2024.

Following its release, Empathy and Understanding In Business swiftly climbed the ranks on Amazon's best-sellers charts, achieving best-seller status in direct marketing, sales, and selling, as well as the Entrepreneur category. Not only did it achieve these remarkable milestones, but it also proudly secured the coveted #1 New Release spot in four distinct categories. This extraordinary success underscores the widespread recognition and enthusiastic reception this groundbreaking book has garnered within the business and entrepreneurial community, solidifying its position as a must-read for professionals and aspiring entrepreneurs alike.

Laura's chapter, titled, "Unleash Your Brand Through Vision and Empathy," served as a cornerstone of the book's triumph, delivering invaluable insights that profoundly resonated with readers.

Meet Laura Burkemper:

Laura Burkemper, CEO of SCALEBLAZER™, is an award-winning entrepreneur, investor, speaker, and adjunct professor. With a portfolio of over 80 global business investments, Burkemper is known for bringing her Startup to Grownup™ process and expertise to actively guide CEOs and entrepreneurs in building their brands and scaling their businesses.

Her guidance extends cross-industry, helping entrepreneurs and corporate innovators to turn visionary ideas into real-world impact. Burkemper’s diverse clientele includes professional sports teams, beverage industry leaders, and notable institutions such as Disney, Pixar, Amazon, Columbia University, NASA, NGA, DoE, DoD, NSIN, and BARDA, as well as over 1000 startups on their path to becoming recognized brands.

Burkemper held key leadership roles for three of the world’s largest startups turned grownups: Coca-Cola, McDonald’s, and Express Scripts. In these roles, she created synergy amongst the vision of top management, organizational culture, and brand image leading to increased growth opportunities and profitability.

With an MBA in International Business from Saint Louis University, Burkemper serves as an Sr. Adjunct Professor since 2010 in a program recognized for its excellence in entrepreneurship by U.S. News & World Report and Princeton Review. Additionally, she holds a certificate in Negotiation Mastery from Harvard Business School Online, equipping her with the skills to maximize value creation during M&A transactions.

She earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Missouri-St. Louis, where Burkemper remains an active member of the alumni governing board.

Burkemper’s expertise has been recognized by respected media outlets including CNBC, FOX Business, Bloomberg, Shareholder Magazine, INC Magazine, The Business Journal, Entrepreneur Quarterly, Fox 2 and National Public Radio.

She has been a featured speaker at over 100 organizations and events, covering an array of topics including Investable Storytelling™, Building Brand Capital™, Negotiating Better Outcomes™, Idea Leadership, and Remaining Relevant in the Marketplace.

Overall, Burkemper is dedicated to fostering the growth of individuals, businesses, and the entrepreneurial spirit.

To accelerate your path to success and learn more about Laura Burkemper and SCALEBLAZER™, visit www.scaleblazer.com.

To order your copy today, please visit HERE