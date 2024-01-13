Gunel Gasimli

Gunel has been working as the Community Manager at SABAH.HUB since 2022, actively contributing to event organisation, including notable initiatives like BakuID23. With a background as an Association Internationale des Étudiants en Sciences Économiques et Commerciales (AIESEC) Alumni, holding positions such as Local Committee Vice President, Gunel has also worked at ASYOU UNEC during her university years. Currently attending the Women Economist Academy, she has participated in various international academies like “YetGen” and “App and Game Development by Google,” along with an offline camp in Turkey, supported by the Youth Foundation. Passionate about startups and entrepreneurship, Gunel aspires to become an economist in the future.