Gunel Hasanova

Gunel founded her own education company when she was just 19, showcasing her leadership skills. For the past five years, she has been a successful entrepreneur, flourishing in the roles of owner and managing director of her company. Beyond business, Gunel is involved in social work, having secured grants and having led over 50 projects that make a positive impact in communities. As an active young leader for the last 5 years, she takes part in ERASMUS+ projects and international events, showcasing her commitment to global connections and innovative initiatives.