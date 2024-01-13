Submit Release
News Search

There were 641 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 439,012 in the last 365 days.

Gunel Hasanova

Gunel founded her own education company when she was just 19, showcasing her leadership skills. For the past five years, she has been a successful entrepreneur, flourishing in the roles of owner and managing director of her company. Beyond business, Gunel is involved in social work, having secured grants and having led over 50 projects that make a positive impact in communities. As an active young leader for the last 5 years, she takes part in ERASMUS+ projects and international events, showcasing her commitment to global connections and innovative initiatives.

You just read:

Gunel Hasanova

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more