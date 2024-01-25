Former Hostage Negotiator, Chris Voss & Top Real Estate Agent, Amy Pedersen, Make Amazon Best-Seller List with New Book

Best Selling Author - Amy Pedersen

ATLANTA, GA, USA , January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amy Pedersen, award-winning REALTOR© in the Atlanta area, has joined forces with renowned author Chris Voss and other industry experts from around the globe to co-author the eagerly anticipated book, Empathy and Understanding In Business. The book made its debut in the literary world on January 4th, 2024.



Upon its release, Empathy and Understanding In Business swiftly climbed the ranks on Amazon's best-sellers charts, achieving best-seller status in direct marketing, sales, and selling, as well as the Entrepreneur category. Not only did it achieve these remarkable milestones, but it also proudly secured the coveted #1 New Release spot in four distinct categories. This extraordinary success underscores the widespread recognition and enthusiastic reception this groundbreaking book has garnered within the business and entrepreneurial community, solidifying its position as a must-read for professionals and aspiring entrepreneurs alike.



Amy’s chapter, titled "Empathy & Understanding In The Season of Change," was particularly popular with those who previewed the work.

Founder of Purpose Driven Real Estate Group at Compass Atlanta, Pedersen said “Buying and selling homes can bring out the best (and the worst) in people. We find Tactical Empathy® critical to helping our clients reach their goals. When major financial decisions and heightened emotions collide, having a seasoned marketer and negotiation expert champion your real estate interest is paramount.”

Voss said, “Many people assume they need to compromise in negotiation. In reality, successful negotiations are the result of actively listening with Tactical Empathy®, which is why we devoted a book to this topic.”

Meet Amy Pedersen:

An award-winning realtor, investor and house flipper, Amy Pedersen is one of Atlanta’s top producing agents with extensive real estate connections across the country.

She earned her advertising and marketing degrees from UGA and Georgia State. After a successful career as a marketing consultant for The Coca-Cola Company and Cox, Amy pivoted careers to follow her passion for real estate.

Featured on the cover of Top Agent Magazine and named “Who’s Who in Real Estate” by Atlanta Agent Magazine, Amy and her team are known as trustworthy local experts. Tapped one of the “10 Best Real Estate Agents in Client Satisfaction” by American Institute of Real Estate Professionals, Amy was also named one of the “Top 10 Agents in Georgia” by Best of the Best Real Estate Agents and a “Real Estate All Star” by Atlanta Magazine.

Her certifications include Certified Real Estate Negotiator, Certified Listing Professional, Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist and Certified Residential Specialist; a distinction only 2% of real estate agents across the country have earned. She is also certified as a Residential Real Estate Divorce and Probate Specialist.

For more:

• www.purposedrivenrealestategroup.com

• www.amypedersen.com



Meet Chris Voss:

Chris Voss, former FBI hostage negotiator and founder of The Black Swan Group, is the best-selling author of Never Split the Difference. Chris used his many years of experience in international crises and high-stakes negotiations to develop a unique program that applies globally proven techniques to the business world. Prior to 2008, Chris was the lead international kidnapping negotiator for the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), as well as the FBI’s hostage negotiation representative for the National Security Council’s Hostage Working Group.

Chris also served as the lead Crisis Negotiator for the New York City division of the FBI. Chris was a member of the New York City Joint Terrorist Task Force for 14 years. During Chris’s 24-year tenure with the Bureau, he was trained in the art of negotiation by the FBI and Scotland Yard and Harvard Law School. He is a recipient of the Attorney General’s Award for Excellence in Law Enforcement and the FBI Agents Association Award for Distinguished and Exemplary Service.

Chris has taught business negotiation as an adjunct professor at the University of Southern California Marshall School of Business, and at Georgetown University McDonough School of Business. He also taught business negotiation at Harvard.

For more:

• www.blackswanltd.com



To order your copy of Empathy and Understanding in Business today, please visit HERE