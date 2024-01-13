Debra Stangl Signs Publishing Deal with CelebrityPress® to Co-Author Book, “Success Redefined” with Jack Canfield

Debra Stangl

SEDONA, AZ, USA, January 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CelebrityPress® is excited to announce that Debra Stangl, a celebrated transformational expert and Founder of Sedona Soul Adventures, is set to co-author an inspiring book titled, "Success Redefined“ with renowned author Jack Canfield. This groundbreaking book is scheduled for release in February 2024 and promises to offer invaluable insights for personal and professional growth.

Debra Stangl's remarkable journey is a testament to the idea that life is full of second chances. In 1999, she found herself working as a divorce attorney in Omaha, Nebraska, feeling disillusioned, unhappy, and trapped in an unhappy marriage. Her life took a transformative turn when she made a pilgrimage to the spiritual haven of Sedona, Arizona, resulting in a profound spiritual re-awakening.

Following three years of intense personal healing, Debra founded Sedona Soul Adventures, a ground breaking retreat organization. Here, she developed the Sedona Proven Process, a personalized and transformative approach that has touched the lives of thousands of individuals and couples. Each retreat is custom designed for each individual or couple and consists of a curation of private, one-on-one or two-on-one sessions with over 60 of Sedona's Master Practitioners, offering a diverse range of metaphysical modalities. Debra's innovative creation, Transformational Soul Coaching, is at the heart of the on-going support for these life-changing retreats.

Sedona Soul Adventures has garnered acclaim, featured in esteemed media outlets such as The Today Show, USA Today, Forbes, The Washington Post, Yoga Journal, and Elle. The organization's excellence in retreats has been recognized with multiple awards, including "Best of Sedona" for Retreats in 2020 – 2023, "Best Marriage Retreats in the US" for the years 2017 through 2023. Brides Magazine also named them "Best Couples Retreats in the World" in 2022. Furthermore, Sedona Soul Adventures was honored with a spot on the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Private Companies in the US in 2019 and again in 2023.

Debra is the accomplished author of the #1 International Bestseller, "The Journey To Happy – How Embracing The Concept That Nothing Is Wrong Can Transform Your Life." Beyond her retreats and writing, Debra leads group trips to Peru and Egypt, providing participants with the opportunity to connect with the energies of these sacred places.

Her journey into transformation was preceded by a diverse career, including working as a personal assistant to Congressman Edward Mezvinsky and former Supreme Court Justice Abe Fortas in Washington, D.C. Debra's advocacy for women and children led to her authorship of the "Children's Trust Fund Act," legislation that funds programs for the prevention of child abuse.

After practicing law for 20 years, Debra's spiritual reawakening prompted her to leave her legal practice and relocate to Sedona. Since founding Sedona Soul Adventures in 2002 and facilitating life transformations for countless individuals and couples, she has become a respected author and speaker on living a joyful, purposeful, and fulfilling life.

Debra resides in Sedona, Arizona, with her husband and spiritual partner, Richard Kepple, alongside their two cherished Doodles, Missy and Beauregard. Currently, Debra and Richard are co-authoring a book on conscious relationships, embarking on delightful photo shoots worldwide in Paris, London, Egypt, New York, Chichen Itza, Stonehenge, and, of course, Sedona.

For more information about Debra Stangl and her transformative work, please visit: SedonaSoulAdventures.com or DebraStangl.com.