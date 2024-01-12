Joby Shimomura appointed to serve as Inslee’s chief of staff

WASHINGTON, January 12 - Gov. Jay Inslee announced today that Joby Shimomura will return to the Office of the Governor to serve as his chief of staff.

Shimomura has been a trusted advisor to Inslee in several capacities over the past three decades. She served as Inslee’s congressional chief of staff for six years, was his chief of staff for nearly three years during the governor’s first term and managed several of his campaigns. Shimomura is also an artist and launched her independent studio in 2016.

“I couldn’t be more delighted about Joby’s return to the governor’s office,” Inslee said. “I’ve considered her an important partner and advisor during so many times of challenge and triumph. She loves our state and has a remarkable knack for leading people to success. We have important work ahead this year and I’m grateful she’ll be here for it.”

Shimomura will take the place of Jamila Thomas who announced her departure last month. Thomas took the helm as the state’s COVID-19 response and recovery was still underway. Inslee describes her as an “unwavering advocate for the people of Washington.”

Shimomura is among only four people who have served as Inslee’s chief of staff over 11 years. Her appointment will be effective Feb. 19th, 2024.

Photo of Joby Shimomura.