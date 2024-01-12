Submit Release
Anti-Racism Grant funding available

CANADA, January 12 - Non-profit and charitable organizations are invited to apply for the 2024 round of Anti-Racism Grant funding.

Funding through this program will be used to develop and deliver Anti-Racism activities that benefit and impact racialized and Indigenous communities in Prince Edward Island. A total of $100,000 funding is available.

The Anti-Racism Grant has been designed to help promote a culture of diversity and inclusion, address racism and strengthen the link between racial equality and community cohesion.

“Through the first round of funding, we received many applications to address Anti-Racism through various projects and activities. It’s amazing to see community organizations develop Anti-Racism initiatives that help Islanders become more aware and better informed about the racism and discrimination that, unfortunately, does exist in our province.’’

- Premier Dennis King

The following groups and organizations are invited to apply:

  • Indigenous governments, bands, councils, or non-profits;
  • Non-profit organizations, institutions and associations;
  • Municipalities;
  • Registered charities;
  • Advocacy groups;
  • Educational institutions.

Eligible projects must promote Anti-Racism education and awareness, community support and capacity-building and improve organizational governance. Examples of Anti-Racism themes and priority areas include:

  • Reduce systemic racial barriers: reducing barriers to inclusion by addressing systemic racism in education, healthcare, justice system, housing, public services and employment. 
  • Research and collect disaggregated data: promoting and increasing availability and accessibility of data, evidence and community insights on race related issues in PEI.
  • Build organizational capacity: developing and strengthening the skills, instincts, abilities, processes and resources that organizations and communities need to survive, adapt and thrive in a fast-change world. 
  • Enhance awareness: innovative projects that will enhance awareness, education and action towards preventing violence against women in PEI, with a specific focus on racialized women and gender diverse people. 
Applications will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. on February 12, 2024. To apply, and for more information about the grant, visit Anti-Racism Grants.

Media contacts:
Nicole Yeba
Bilingual Senior Communications Officer 
Executive Council Office
ntyeba@gov.pe.ca

