Meet Councilor Benjamin Weber, District 6

Councilor Benjamin Weber has been a worker’s rights attorney for 18 years and a Jamaica Plain resident since 2008. Weber began his legal career in 2005 representing migrant farmworkers with Texas Rio Grande Legal Aid.

From 2008 through 2012, Weber served as an Assistant Attorney General with the Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office in both the Fair Labor Division where he prosecuted employers for violating state wage law and in the Administrative Law Division where he represented state agencies in appeals of their decisions.

Since 2012, Weber has worked at Lichten & Liss-Riordan, P.C. in Boston, one of the nation’s most well-respected worker’s rights law firms. As an associate and Of Counsel at LLR, Weber has represented thousands of workers in class actions across the country. He has obtained unpaid wages for large classes of furniture and appliance delivery drivers, cable television installers, nurses, custodians, and firefighters. In addition, Weber was part of a legal team that successfully sued the Boston Police Department on behalf of a group of Black and Latino Boston police officers which resulted in a federal court ruling that the BPD’s lieutenant’s promotional exam violated federal and state anti-discrimination law.

Weber and his wife Xan have lived in Jamaica Plain since 2008, where they have raised two children, Noah, 17, and Hannah, 12, who both attend Boston Public Schools. Weber has coached his kids’ soccer teams and serves on the board of Jamaica Plain Youth Soccer.

As a BPS parent and worker’s rights advocate, Weber knows first-hand about the challenges that Boston families face, including increasing housing costs and a school system that too often fails to meet the needs of its families. He will fight to reduce the income gap among Boston residents by seeking to strengthen the right of every worker in the city to be paid for their work, by promoting a school system where every child receives the world-class education they deserve, and by fighting for tenant’s rights.

Councilor Weber was raised in New York and graduated from Brandeis University with a B.A. in 1996, where he played soccer and ran track. He earned his J.D. from the University of Iowa College of Law in 2005.