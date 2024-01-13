Submit Release
Best of CES 2024: Smart Home Edition

Tineco at CES

Andrea Smith, Tech Expert

Tineco

Tech Expert Andrea Smith Unveils Cutting-Edge Products in the Smart Home Space and a Peek into the Future of Floor Care Solutions

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every January, CES – the Consumer Electronics Show – provides a global stage for the latest tech innovations from industries across the board. And as smart home tech takes center stage for its ability to revolutionize homes, floor care appliances are emerging as a standout category, gaining popularity for their advanced features and convenience.

Tech expert and award-winning journalist, Andrea Smith gave an inside look at the largest tech conference in the world, live from the show floor.

Highlighting groundbreaking smart floor care innovations like the world’s smartest all-in-one self-cleaning station vacuum. She also offered a peek into sleek new floor care concepts and the future of intelligent home appliances that are reimagining the way we clean and live.

About Tineco:

Tineco was founded in 1998 with its first SKU as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has innovated into a global leader offering intelligent appliances across home categories, including floor care, kitchen, and personal care. Tineco is dedicated to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technologies and consistently innovating new devices.

For more information, please visit www.Tineco.com.

