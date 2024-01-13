Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,109 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 439,564 in the last 365 days.

The World’s Smallest Pacemakers are Redefining Cardiac Care

Medtronic Micra

Mekaela Davis, Micra Patient

Medtronic

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The world’s smallest pacemakers are making a big difference in cardiac care. The FDA-approved Micra™ leadless pacemakers are the size of large vitamin capsules, and the newest Micra devices now have batteries that last between 16 and 17 years – which means that more than 80% of Micra patients will only need one pacemaker for life.

Patient Mekaela Davis shares how she found peace of mind thanks to the therapy she received after her heart stopped for more than 8 seconds.

Dr. Robert C. Kowal, M.D., Ph.D., Vice President and General Manager, Cardiac Pacing Therapies, Medtronic joins her to explain how Micra pacemakers help patients like Mekaela who experience symptoms related to slow, irregular heartbeats. Dr. Kowal is a cardiac electrophysiologist (a cardiologist who specializes in the heart’s electrical rhythms) and the general manager of Cardiac Pacing Therapies at Medtronic.

About pacemakers:
A pacemaker is an implanted heart device that sends electrical pulses to the heart to help it beat at a normal rate and rhythm. The Micra pacemakers are so small that they leave no bump under the skin and no chest scar, and they do not require leads (or wires) to pace the heart.

For more information, please visit: Medtronic.com/Micra.

Emily Dornfeld
Medtronic
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook

You just read:

The World’s Smallest Pacemakers are Redefining Cardiac Care

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more