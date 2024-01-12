Readout of SBA Administrator Guzman’s Visit to Allentown with President Biden

SBA Administrator Guzman joined President Biden, Pennsylvania leaders for visits to small businesses, firefighter training academy

ALLENTOWN, Pa., Jan. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALLENTOWN, PA – On Jan. 12, Administrator Isabel Casillas Guzman, head of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the voice in President Biden’s Cabinet for America’s more than 33 million small businesses, traveled to Allentown, Pennsylvania, with President Joe Biden to visit local small businesses and tour a firefighter training academy.

Upon arriving in Allentown, Administrator Guzman and President Biden joined U.S. Rep. Susan Wild and Sen. Bob Casey for visits to three local small businesses. During their meetings with Pennsylvania entrepreneurs, the leaders discussed the Biden-Harris Administration’s small business boom , which saw 5.5 million new business applications filed in 2023 alone, bringing total filings to a record 16 million since the President took office.

Later in the day, Administrator Guzman and President Biden visited Mack Southside Fire Station and Training Academy, home to Allentown’s fire department training academy. The station was awarded money from the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response Grants (SAFER), which funds fire departments and volunteer firefighter interest organizations to help them increase or maintain the number of trained frontline firefighters in their communities. Administrator Guzman and President Biden were greeted by the president of the firefighters’ union and the head of the training academy before embarking on a tour of the facility.



Together, Administrator Guzman and President Biden met with firefighters and thanked them for their service to their community and country.

