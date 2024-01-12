Road Closure - Motor Vehicle Accident - Georgia
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
State Police St. Albans
News Release – Roadway / Traffic Notification
Ethan Allen Hwy at Oakland Station Rd in Georgia will be shut down due to an motor vehicle accident.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
