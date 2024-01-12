Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,098 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 439,521 in the last 365 days.

Road Closure - Motor Vehicle Accident - Georgia



State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

State Police St. Albans

 

News Release – Roadway / Traffic Notification

 

Ethan Allen Hwy at Oakland Station Rd in Georgia will be shut down due to an motor vehicle accident.

 

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.



Thank you


You just read:

Road Closure - Motor Vehicle Accident - Georgia

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more