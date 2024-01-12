Completion of First Tranche of Tenaris Share Buyback Program. Weekly Report (January 8 – January 12, 2024)

LUXEMBOURG, Jan. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenaris S.A. (NYSE and Mexico: TS and EXM Italy: TEN) (“Tenaris”) announced today the completion of the first tranche of its previously announced Share Buyback Program.



During the first tranche, which ran from November 6, 2023, to (and including) January 12, 2024, the Company purchased a total of 17,779,302 ordinary shares for a total consideration of €276,201,768, or US$300 million.

From January 8, 2024 to (and including) January 12, 2024, the Company purchased the following ordinary shares:

Date Trading

Venue Shares

Purchased

Weighted

Average Price

(EUR) Purchases in

EUR

Reference

FX Purchases in

USD

08-ene-24 MTA 606,482 15.3468 9,307,558 1.0979 10,218,303 08-ene-24 CEUX 285,810 15.3463 4,386,126 1.0979 4,815,308 08-ene-24 TQEX 29,562 15.3437 453,590 1.0979 497,974 08-ene-24 AQXE 28,377 15.3480 435,530 1.0979 478,147 09-ene-24 MTA 606,482 15.1197 9,169,826 1.0972 10,060,674 09-ene-24 CEUX 285,810 15.1199 4,321,419 1.0972 4,741,244 09-ene-24 TQEX 29,562 15.1193 446,957 1.0972 490,379 09-ene-24 AQXE 28,377 15.1226 429,134 1.0972 470,824 10-ene-24 MTA 606,482 14.8555 9,009,593 1.0918 9,836,674 10-ene-24 CEUX 284,396 14.8557 4,224,902 1.0918 4,612,748 10-ene-24 TQEX 29,318 14.8544 435,501 1.0918 475,480 10-ene-24 AQXE 28,377 14.8547 421,532 1.0918 460,228 11-ene-24 MTA 603,614 14.8252 8,948,698 1.0968 9,814,485 11-ene-24 CEUX 58,517 14.8235 867,427 1.0968 951,350 3,511,166 15.0542 52,857,793 57,923,819



As of January 12, 2024, the Company held in treasury 17,779,302 ordinary shares, representing 1.51% of its total issued share capital.

Tenaris intends to cancel all shares purchased under the Program in due course.

Details of the above transactions are available on Tenaris’s corporate website under the Share Buyback Program Section https://ir.tenaris.com/share-buyback-program.

The second tranche of Tenaris’s Share Buyback Program is expected to begin not earlier than February 26, 2024, once Tenaris’s blackout period has ended.

Some of the statements contained in this press release are “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by those statements. These risks include but are not limited to risks arising from uncertainties as to future oil and gas prices and their impact on investment programs by oil and gas companies.

Tenaris is a leading global supplier of steel tubes and related services for the world’s energy industry and certain other industrial applications.

Giovanni Sardagna

Tenaris

1-888-300-5432

www.tenaris.com



