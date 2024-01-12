MEDIA ADVISORY - Capital Power and Ontario Power Generation (OPG) Joint Announcement

EDMONTON, Alberta, Jan. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media are invited to join Capital Power and Ontario Power Generation (OPG) for an important announcement on meeting Alberta’s future clean energy demand.



The announcement will include remarks from the speakers listed below followed by a Q&A. The event will also be livestreamed at https://www.capitalpower.com/live/. For follow-up interviews with Capital Power or OPG, please contact the company representative listed below.