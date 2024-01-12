Submit Release
New Chief Financing Officer

QUEBEC CITY, Jan. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Mining Innovation (TSX-V : GMI) announces that, following discussions on the vision and management of the company, Mr. Daniel Bélisle announced his departure as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) on December 6. He officially left on December 31 and will remain as a consultant. The GMI team thanks him for his collaboration.

Mr. Pierro Chicoine, current Chief Compliance Officer, has been acting as interim CFO since December 31, 2023, and Mr. Luc Dubé CPA, will assume the role of CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, effective January 15, 2024.

Mr. Dubé brings a wealth of experience as a chartered professional accountant and auditor, particularly for companies in the manufacturing and industrial sectors. He played a key role in founding Brunet Roy & Dubé, a firm where he was a partner for 28 years. His expertise extends to management, strategy, and financing of public companies in the mining sector.

