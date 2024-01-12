Brock Pow Wow aims to bring community together

MEDIA RELEASE: January 12 2024 – R0003

Singing, dancing, drumming and a chance to gather will be at the heart of a Pow Wow set to welcome hundreds of people to Brock University’s main campus next week.

Hosted by Brock’s Hadiya’dagénhahs First Nations, Métis and Inuit Student Centre, along with the Office of the Vice-Provost, Indigenous Engagement, the free public gathering, which is open to everyone, will take place Friday, Jan. 19 from noon to 6 p.m. in the University’s Ian Beddis Gymnasium.

Pow Wows are an Indigenous celebration where people of all nations gather to socialize, sing and dance together. Beginning with a grand entry that welcomes Elders, veterans, dignitaries and dancers in traditional regalia, Pow Wows also include songs to pray and honour ancestors, communities and veterans in attendance.

After the grand entry at noon, Brock’s event will feature the presentation of an Eagle Staff — a sacred symbol that represents traditional Indigenous culture — as well as traditional dances and songs led by the Master of Ceremonies, who will guide everyone through the event while clearly communicating how to respectfully participate and when it is appropriate to take photos.

Volunteers, wearing bright pink shirts, will be on site to answer any questions.

Guests are reminded to not touch the drums, regalia and feathers that dancers and some participants may be wearing. Certain dances will be exclusive to specific songs, and the Master of Ceremonies will make clear when everyone is invited to participate in dances and other activities.

Hadiya’dagénhahs Event Co-ordinator Willow Shawanoo-Kechego said the Pow Wow is a community-driven way to connect with and discover Indigenous cultures and ways of knowing.

“To stand with us, and put action into participating, shows people that our culture and identity matter,” she says. “Pow Wow is a welcoming space, and we hope all participants will learn and dance with us.”

Among those who will be taking part is Head Dancer Kendra Jessie Rosychuk (BSM ’21), a Brock alumna, social media content creator, fitness instructor and wellness advocate, who will be taking part in her Fancy Shawl Dance style.

Shawanoo-Kechego says having Rosychuk, who has more than 100,000 followers on her Kendra Jessie social media channels, involved in the event will be inspirational for students, community members and alumni.

“Kendra has given Indigenous people representation in spaces that we previously weren’t involved in,” she said, referencing Rosychuk’s work with organizations including Nike, the Toronto Raptors and Tim Hortons. “My daughter and everyone in attendance can see themselves and dream of new possibilities thanks to Kendra’s groundbreaking work.”

Next Friday’s event will also include a vendor fair of Indigenous entrepreneurs and a Social hosted by Niagara College, also in Brock’s Ian Beddis Gymnasium, from 7 to 9 p.m.

With participants from as far as Oklahoma, South Dakota and Nunavut among the hundreds of people expected to pack the gym for the event, Shawanoo-Kechego emphasized that everyone is welcome to attend.

“It’s like bringing someone into my home away from home,” she says. “So much of this day has been made possible through the efforts of our Indigenous students, alumni and allies from around the University, and our Pow Wow will be an incredible opportunity to gather together with them while meeting and sharing with new friends.”

For more information about the Pow Wow, contact hadiyadagenhahsfnmisc@gmail.com or visit the Hadiya’dagénhahs’ Facebook and Instagram pages.

