Ann Sommer Signs Publishing Deal with CelebrityPress® to Co-Author Book, “Success Redefined” with Jack Canfield

PA Ann Sommer

MARSHFIELD , WI , USA , January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CelebrityPress® is excited to announce that Physician Assistant, author, speaker, Personal Coach, thought leader Ann Sommer has signed a publishing deal to co-author a transformative book with renowned author Jack Canfield. The book, titled, "Success Redefined” is set to hit the shelves in February 2024.

Ann Sommer is widely recognized for her unique approach to personal transformation and leadership, encapsulated in her signature Programs: Daytime Diamonds Coaching & Movement and Kick Open the Exam Room Door. As a Truth and Change Expert: Ann takes women from a ‘diamond in the rough to a polished diamond’ by unboxing their personality gems and jewels because “you deserve to be a polished diamond and sparkle in the daylight.” Her passion is building lives with clarity, direction, releasing all blame/shame, and leaving a legacy. Her extraordinary journey has seen her evolve from a shy and reserved individual into an outgoing and confident leader.

With a diverse background spanning various medical fields, including general medicine, vascular surgery, orthopedics, gastroenterology, women's health, and obstetrics/gynecology, Ann brings a wealth of experiences and insights to her work as a coach, author, medicine, and motivator. Her mission is to guide individuals towards positive change, helping them discover laughter, excellence, freedom, and the creation of a meaningful self-legacy.

Ann Sommer's magnetic personality and sense of humor have earned her praise from notable individuals like Jack Canfield, the celebrated author of "The Success Principles" and "Chicken Soup for the Soul." She is known for her vibrancy and her ability to keep people intrigued, leaving them wondering what she will say or do next.

Ann's educational journey is equally impressive, having received her education from esteemed institutions such as UW-Madison, King's College Physician Assistant Program, Yale School of Medicine, and Norwalk Hospital Surgical Residency, and A.T. Still University, where she earned a master's degree in PA Studies and Sports Medicine.

Readers can look forward to "Success Redefined," a book that promises to challenge conventional notions of success and provide invaluable insights into achieving personal goals on one's own terms. Ann Sommer's collaboration with Jack Canfield is expected to be a game-changer in the realm of personal development literature.

To connect with PA Ann Sommer and learn more about her work, please visit her website at www.paannsommer.com. She is also active on YouTube and Facebook, offering further opportunities for engagement and personal growth.