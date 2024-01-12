Submit Release
January is Thyroid Awareness Month- Dr. Nooristani CEO of Balance7 Addresses Thyroid Health & Management

The American Thyroid Association reports that approximately 20 million Americans are affected by thyroid disorders, yet 60% remain unaware of their condition

Los Angeles, Jan. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Nooristani CEO of Balance7 provides comprehensive information about thyroid health, emphasizing the importance of awareness and medical consultation. The article explains the thyroid's function and its significant impact on metabolism and bodily processes. The text highlights that thyroid problems are more common in women and can lead to serious health issues if left untreated. It outlines symptoms of both overactive and underactive thyroid, as well as signs of thyroid nodules and cancer. Additionally, it details various diagnostic tests and treatments available for thyroid conditions, stressing the importance of effective communication with healthcare providers and advocating for one's health during medical appointments. This informative piece serves as a valuable resource for understanding thyroid health and the importance of medical care in managing thyroid-related conditions.

To read the article visit: https://www.drnooristani.com/blogs/news/announcement-understanding-and-managing-thyroid-health


