Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,096 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 439,539 in the last 365 days.

BookingCentral.com Adds Renter Insurance at Checkout

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla., Jan. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BookingCentral is excited to announce its new partnership with Buoy, a leading provider of boat renters insurance. This partnership introduces an essential feature to BookingCentral’s platform, enabling operators to offer renter insurance directly at checkout across all 50 states.

Historically, many renters have not realized the absence of insurance coverage during boat rentals. This integration addresses that gap. Operators using BookingCentral’s versatile system for boat rentals can now enhance their offerings by providing renters with easy and transparent access to comprehensive trip coverage, ensuring a safe rental experience nationwide.

The solution is fully embedded into BookingCentral’s user-friendly platform, allowing operators to seamlessly offer Buoy’s renter insurance. This addition is a testament to BookingCentral’s commitment to continuous innovation and providing comprehensive solutions that cater to the evolving needs of the boat rental industry.

For more information about this partnership and how it can benefit your business, please visit bookingcentral.com/boatrentals or contact Support at 1-877-220-9120.

About BookingCentral.com

BookingCentral is the most modern and versatile booking system for boat rentals and tour companies throughout the United States. For more information, visit bookingcentral.com or call 1-877-220-9120.

About Buoy.rent

Buoy is a leading provider of renter insurance and compliance solutions for the boat rental industry. For more information, visit buoy.rent or call 1-305-209-1570.


Primary Logo

You just read:

BookingCentral.com Adds Renter Insurance at Checkout

Distribution channels: Companies, Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more