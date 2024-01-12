Submit Release
Special meeting recap: graduation requirements waiver

On January 11, the Board approved a proposed rule change that would allow a district to waive the pathway requirement, based on individual student circumstances, for students graduating in 2024. This change is intended to strike a balance between concerns about readiness for post-secondary success and challenges faced by individual students in meeting all the requirements following the disruptions caused by the pandemic. If the final rule is adopted by the Board in April, the change would allow a district to waive the pathway requirement in ELA or Math for a student graduating in 2024, provided that the district has not also waived a core course requirement in the same subject for that student. 

Timeline for rule adoption: 

  • January 11— Approval of proposed rule 
  • March 13, 2024, 12:30-2:30— Public hearing (see the SBE Rulemaking page for connection information) 
  • April 10-11 Board Meeting— Adoption of final rules 

Find more information about student eligibility, graduation requirements, plus links to resources on the January 11 agenda item

If you have comment on the proposed rules, please send it to RulesCoordinatorSBE@k12.wa.us. If you have questions, please contact us at sbe@k12.wa.us.  

