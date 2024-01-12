Submit Release
Local Entrepreneur to feature on CBC’s Dragons’ Den: Revolutionizing the Fight Against Sugar Cravings, naturally

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victoria Cottier is a passionate advocate for natural health and wellness and a long-time Vancouver resident, she has announced her upcoming appearance on CBC’s Dragons’ Den on Thursday, January 25th, 2024, at 8 PM (8:30 NT) to witness a pivotal moment for her venture, Stop Sugar Crave.

With a rich history in the natural health industry spanning 30 years, including founding Victoria’s Health on Lonsdale Avenue, North Vancouver in 2002 and owning Nutraways from 1994-2002, Victoria’s journey wasn’t without its challenges. Despite her extensive knowledge, personal health struggles led to a groundbreaking discovery. An "Aha" moment unveiled the potential of a little-known herb, which became the cornerstone of Stop Sugar Crave.

This herb inspired Victoria to create a unique natural herbal blend tincture which, when applied directly to the tongue, astonishingly neutralizes the taste of sweetness. This discovery was a game-changer, turning tempting sugary foods into unappealing options and playing a critical role in her successful weight loss journey.

Years of dedication culminated in obtaining Health Canada’s NPN, allowing for the manufacture of Stop Sugar Crave Spray right here in BC.

As a single female entrepreneur, Victoria’s road was demanding, but her resolve never wavered.

Her appearance on Dragons’ Den is not just a pitch; it's the story of resilience, innovation, and a commitment to a healthier lifestyle. She invites you to join her on this journey, grateful for the local support and eager to share more about her experience on the Dragons’ Den show.

About Stop Sugar Crave: Founded by a dedicated health enthusiast and entrepreneur, Stop Sugar Crave is more than a natural product line, proudly manufactured in British Columbia — it's a movement towards healthier living. Based in Vancouver, BC, it is committed to helping individuals conquer their sugar cravings naturally and embrace a balanced lifestyle.

For interviews or to sample Stop Sugar Crave before the show, please contact:

Victoria Cottier
Health Engineer, Stop Sugar Crave Corporation
victoria@stopsugarcrave.com 
www.StopSugarCrave.com 

Watch on: January 25th, 2024, at 8 PM (8:30 NT) on CBC and CBC Gem.


