Gov. Pillen Announces Retirement of State Chief Information Officer

CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Jacy Schafer, (531) 510-8529

 

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen announced the retirement of Chief Information Officer Ed Toner. His last day with the OCIO will be February 16.

Mark Neemann, a deputy with the OCIO, will serve as interim CIO during the transition and until Gov. Pillen appoints a new chief information officer.

Gov. Pillen thanked Toner for his years of service to the people of the State of Nebraska and wished him well in future endeavors.

A national search, undertaken by the executive search firm Ford Webb Associates, will begin immediately for a new CIO. 

