PRISM MarketView Announces the Addition of Verastem to Emerging Women’s Health Index

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In concert with Cervical Health Awareness Month, PRISM MarketView has added Verastem, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of new medicines for patients combating various types of cancer to its Emerging Women’s Health Index. Some of these cancers include breast, gynecological, colorectal and melanoma. The growing PRISM Emerging Women’s Health Index tracks small and micro-cap stocks that focus on a broad range of women’s health concerns.



According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about 11,500 new cases of cervical cancer are diagnosed and about 4,000 women die from this cancer, each year in the United States. Cervical cancer is chiefly caused by long-lasting infection with various types of human papillomavirus (HPV) and often lacks symptoms in its early stages.

Verastem’s lead drug candidates, Avutometinib and defactinib, focus on human cancers driven by RAS mutations, which comprise nearly one-third of all human cancers.

As of September 30, 2023, the company has a strong balance sheet that includes a $165.7M cash and investments position and up to $150M of non-dilutive funding available from its credit facility. Most recently, Verastem announced a potential best-in-class KRAS G12D oral inhibitor as the lead program of its discovery and development collaboration with GenFleet Therapeutics. Verastem stock resides in the small cap universe with a market cap of $263M and a share price of $10.43 which is closing in on its 52-week high share price of $15.12. Over the past year, the stock has traded up approximately 56%. After its debut in the PRISM Emerging Women’s Health Index, Verastem has been a positive contributor to the indices’ performance.

With its focus on aggressive cancers that often target women, Verastem is an ideal candidate for the PRISM Emerging Women’s Health Index.

