STATEMENT OF SEN. GATCHALIAN ON THE APPOINTMENT OF DOF SECRETARY RALPH RECTO

I would like to congratulate Rep. Ralph Recto on his appointment as the new Secretary of the Department of Finance. His extensive experience in finance and economic policy makes him a valuable addition to the economic team, and I am confident in his ability to drive initiatives that will efficiently implement reforms in the country's tax system.

The Senate Committee on Ways and Means looks forward to working collaboratively with him to realize our shared objectives and foster a more robust, prosperous future for our nation.