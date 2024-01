Poe on Recto's appointment to DOF

We laud the choice of Secretary Ralph Recto as one of the country's top economic managers.

We don't only have an assertive and bold Batangueno at the helm of the DOF, but a seasoned lawmaker and economist who can steer our financial state to a progressive path.

I am certain Sec. Recto will use his competence, compassion, hard work and brilliance to better the lives of the people.