Statement of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada on CA confirmation proceedings of newly appointed Finance Sec. Ralph Recto

PHILIPPINES, January 12 - Press Release
January 12, 2024

STATEMENT OF SENATOR JINGGOY EJERCITO ESTRADA ON CA CONFIRMATION PROCEEDINGS OF NEWLY APPOINTED FINANCE SEC. RALPH RECTO
12 January 2024

There is a traditional parliamentary courtesy accorded to former colleagues in Congress when they are subjected to confirmation process. By and large, it ensures the appointee a smooth-sailing confirmation process at the Commission on Appointments.

However, as a member of a collegial body, I can only speak for myself. I cannot predict the proceedings or prevail upon my fellow CA members in approving the nomination of presidential appointees.

Wala akong nakikitang dahilan para hindi aprubahan ang pagkakatalaga kay Cong. Recto as finance secretary. As a former NEDA chief and Senate ways and means committee chairperson, he is qualified for the post and knows the ropes of the job.

