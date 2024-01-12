5G in Defense Market to Surpass USD 11969 Million by 2030, Fueled by Technological Prowess
5G in defense is transforming military operations with its high-speed, low-latency connectivity, enhancing communication and enabling advanced applications
5G in defense is revolutionizing connectivity, enabling faster, more secure communication, and empowering next-gen military applications worldwide.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a groundbreaking revelation, SNS Insider's latest research showcases the imminent surge of the 𝟓𝐆 𝐢𝐧 𝐃𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭. The compelling force behind this unprecedented growth lies in the amalgamation of advanced technologies, propelling the defense sector into a new era of communication and operational efficiency.
— According to SNS Insider Research
The 5G in Defense Market, valued at USD 740.56 Million in 2022, is anticipated to experience an exceptional surge, reaching a staggering market size of USD 11969 Million by 2030. This remarkable trajectory is underlined by a compound annual growth rate of 41.60%, expected over the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐞
The emergence of fifth-generation wireless (5G) technology signifies a pivotal moment in the evolution of communication systems, ushering in a transformative era characterized by unparalleled advancements. This groundbreaking technology promises not only faster data transfers but also an exponential increase in system capacity and a significant reduction in battery usage. Its unique ability to connect a multitude of devices simultaneously positions 5G as a revolutionary force within the defense sector.
In the realm of defense, 5G is poised to redefine Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) systems, introducing unprecedented levels of efficiency and effectiveness. The capability to seamlessly connect and coordinate numerous devices in real-time will elevate the sophistication of ISR operations, enhancing situational awareness and response capabilities. Moreover, 5G's influence extends to innovative methods of command and control (C2), introducing dynamic approaches to decision-making and coordination within defense operations.
𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐫𝐞:
• Raytheon Technologies Corporation
• Ligado Networks
• Wind River Systems, Inc
• Thales Group
• L3Harris Technologies, Inc
• Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
• Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd
• Nokia Corporation
• Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd
• NEC Corporation., and other players.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
The market analysis delves into the transformative impact of 5G technology, showcasing its pivotal role in supporting an impressive one million devices over a square mile. This capability marks a revolutionary stride, enabling seamless connectivity among an extensive array of sensors and devices. The high-speed network and minimal latency inherent in 5G technology amplify the performance of independent systems. Notably, this is vividly demonstrated by the accelerated and more efficient communication between unmanned aerial vehicles and their controllers, setting a new standard for responsiveness and precision in military operations.
Leading nations, including China, the United States, and Israel, spearhead the testing and implementation of 5G technology within their military bases. Their proactive adoption underscores the recognition of 5G's potential to enhance the efficiency of independent systems and interconnected devices. This strategic integration positions these countries at the forefront of leveraging cutting-edge technology to bolster their defense capabilities.
The burgeoning Internet of Things (IoT) landscape acts as a potent driver for the 5G market, offering a landscape of possibilities. 5G's low latency and high power applications seamlessly align with the diverse needs of IoT applications. The technology facilitates long-distance IoT applications, promoting efficient communication between a myriad of connected devices and systems. Beyond connectivity, the market benefits from the imperative need for seamless internet connectivity, accompanied by a simultaneous reduction in power consumption. This dual advantage propels the growth trajectory of the 5G market, creating an environment where technological innovation not only meets but exceeds the evolving demands of defense and interconnected systems, setting the stage for a future defined by heightened connectivity, efficiency, and strategic advantage.
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
Among communication infrastructure segments, Small Cell dominates, providing a flexible and scalable solution. In the core network technology segment, Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) takes the lead, offering localized processing capabilities critical for low-latency applications. The Land platform emerges as a dominant force among platform segments, while the Military sector holds sway among end-users. Enhanced Mobile Broadband (EMBB) dominates the network type segment, catering to high-speed communication needs.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 & 𝐒𝐮𝐛-𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐫𝐞:
𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐫𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞
• Small cell
• Macro Cell
𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐧𝐞𝐭𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤 𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲
• Software-Defined Networking (SDN)
• Fog Computing (FC)
• Mobile Edge Computing (MEC)
• Network Functions Virtualization (NFV)
𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦
• Land
• Naval
• Airborne
𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫
• Military
• Homeland security
𝐁𝐲 𝐍𝐞𝐭𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Enhanced Mobile Broadband (EMBB)
• Ultra-Reliable Low-Latency Communications (URLLC)
• Massive Machine-Type Communications (MMTC)
𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐩-𝐬𝐞𝐭
• Application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) Chip-set
• Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit (RFIC) Chip-set
• Millimeter Wave (mm wave) Chip-set
𝐁𝐲 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲
• Low
• Medium
• High
𝐁𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• New Implementation
• Upgradation
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬
North America is anticipated to lead the global 5G in Defense Market, owing to its rapidly growing wireless network and the presence of key market players. The region's commitment to advanced communication technologies, coupled with a rising demand for high-speed telecommunications networks, solidifies its dominance. Europe is poised for significant adoption, driven by investments in advanced communication technologies and the development of intelligent infrastructure based on IoT. Asia-Pacific is set for substantial growth, fueled by continuous internet infrastructure development and a growing demand for 5G technologies across countries like India, Japan, and China.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬
• The advent of 5G technology revolutionizes defense communication and operational efficiency.
• The market is driven by the dominance of Small Cell infrastructure, Mobile Edge Computing, and the growing demand for EMBB.
• North America leads in technological adoption, while Europe and Asia-Pacific show significant potential for market growth.
𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬
• 𝐈𝐧 𝐒𝐞𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑: SiTimeannounced the development of a new chip, approximately nine times smaller than existing products, for use in 5G networks and Military Electronics.
• Booz Allen Hamiltonsecured a $10 million contract to design, implement, test, and manage Private 5G cellular networks and asset tracking solutions for the U.S. Navy in Guam, marking a significant milestone in the deployment of private 5G technology in defense.
𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 – 𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬
𝟏. 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
1.1 Market Definition
1.2 Scope
1.3 Research Assumptions
𝟐. 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐝𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲
𝟑. 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬
3.1 Drivers
3.2 Restraints
3.3 Opportunities
3.4 Challenges
𝟒. 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
4.1 COVID-19 Impact Analysis
4.2 Impact of Ukraine- Russia war
4.3 Impact of ongoing Recession
𝟓. 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
𝟔. 𝐏𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐫’𝐬 𝟓 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐥
𝟕. 𝐏𝐄𝐒𝐓 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
𝟖. 𝟓𝐆 𝐢𝐧 𝐃𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, 𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐫𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞
𝟗. 𝟓𝐆 𝐢𝐧 𝐃𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, 𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐍𝐞𝐭𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲
𝟏𝟎. 𝟓𝐆 𝐢𝐧 𝐃𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, 𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦
𝟏𝟏. 𝟓𝐆 𝐢𝐧 𝐃𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, 𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫
𝟏𝟐. 𝟓𝐆 𝐢𝐧 𝐃𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, 𝐁𝐲 𝐍𝐞𝐭𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
𝟏𝟑. 𝟓𝐆 𝐢𝐧 𝐃𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, 𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐩-𝐬𝐞𝐭
𝟏𝟒. 𝟓𝐆 𝐢𝐧 𝐃𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, 𝐁𝐲 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲
𝟏𝟓. 𝟓𝐆 𝐢𝐧 𝐃𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, 𝐁𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
𝟏𝟔. 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
𝟏𝟕. 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐬
𝟏𝟖. 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞
18.1 Competitive Benchmarking
18.2 Market Share Analysis
18.3 Recent Developments
18.3.1 Industry News
18.3.2 Company News
18.3.3 Mergers & Acquisitions
𝟏𝟗. 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧
