DNREC to Close Part of Cape Henlopen State Park Jan. 16, 17 for Managed Deer Hunt

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced today that a section of Cape Henlopen State Park will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 16 and Wednesday, Jan. 17 to accommodate a managed deer hunt.

The DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation will close the park’s main entrance for the managed hunt, meaning bay and ocean beaches north of Herring Point cannot be accessed by park visitors during this hunt. The Gordons Pond area and lands on the west side of the Lewes-Rehoboth Canal will be open as usual.

The managed deer hunt is meant to reduce the deer herd in and around the park, and to lessen environmental impacts on rare plant species and plant communities at Cape Henlopen. The hunts are coordinated by the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife and Division of Parks and Recreation.

For more information about hunting in Delaware State Parks, visit https://destateparks.com/Adventures/Hunting.

