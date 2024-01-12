Ventilated Seats Market Size Is Expected To Reach $15.02 Billion By 2030, Rising At A Market Growth Of 5.5% CAGR
Ventilated Seats Market is Expected to Reach USD 15.02 billion by 2030, with a 5.5% CAGR from 2023 to 2030, Owing to the Increase in Consumer Desire for Luxury and Comfy Seating”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐕𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:
The ventilated seats market was estimated to be worth USD 9.79 billion in 2022 and is projected to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% to reach USD 15.02 billion by 2030, As automakers continue to prioritize passenger well-being and luxury, the integration of ventilated seats emerges as a key trend.
As automotive manufacturers continue to prioritize sustainability and energy efficiency, the Ventilated Seats Market is poised to become a pivotal player in shaping the future of in-car comfort, setting a new standard for the intersection of luxury and functionality in modern vehicles.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐞:
The need for individualized driving experiences among consumers and increased awareness of the value of ergonomic car design are driving this market's expansion. The market for ventilated seats is expected to play a significant role in determining the direction of in-car comfort as automakers continue to place a high priority on sustainability and energy economy. It will also establish new benchmarks for how luxury and utility may coexist in contemporary cars.
𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬:
• Continental AG (Germany)
• Ford
• Lear Corporation (US)
• Adient plc (US)
• Toyota Boshoku Corporation (Japan)
• Magna International Inc. (Canada)
• Gentherm (US)
• Dura Automotive Systems (US)
• Ebm Papst Group (Germany)
• NHK Spring CO. Ltd (Japan)
• Faurecia SA (France)
• Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH &Co. (Germany)
• TS Tech Co., Ltd (Japan)
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:
The market for ventilated seats has been further stimulated by the rise in the popularity of electric vehicles, as producers want to include state-of-the-art comfort elements in their environmentally friendly products. The automotive and technology industries are working together more frequently as the sector develops, which has resulted in the creation of intelligently ventilated seats that adjust to user preferences and environmental factors. This convergence of sustainability, comfort, and technology puts ventilated seats at the forefront of automotive trends and holds out the possibility of a day when driving equals unmatched comfort and wellbeing.
𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐮𝐥𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧:
• Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)
• Electric Vehicle (EV) Propulsion
𝐁𝐲 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:
• Passenger cars
• Commercial vehicles
𝐁𝐲 𝐒𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥:
• OEM
• Aftermarket
𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:
The market for ventilated seats is seeing a significant upswing due to a combination of factors. Ventilated seats have become increasingly popular due to the region's unwavering pursuit of automotive innovation and consumer demand for improved driving experiences. Important participants in the APAC automotive sector are progressively including ventilated seats in their lineup of vehicles as a result of an emphasis on technology improvements and a growing understanding of the advantages of such seating options. The many temperatures found in the Asia-Pacific area from the tropical heat of Southeast Asia to the temperate zones of East Asia also highlight how important it is to have seating that is both comfortable and climate-controlled.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬:
The market reflects a growing environmental consciousness, with an emphasis on energy-efficient and eco-friendly seat ventilation systems. The integration of advanced technologies, such as smart sensors and climate control features, not only enhances user experience but also positions ventilated seats as a noteworthy aspect of the evolving smart car ecosystem. As the automotive landscape evolves, the Ventilated Seats Market underscores the importance of merging technological prowess with passenger-centric design, redefining the standards for automotive luxury and convenience.
𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭:
Toyota Boshoku Corporation: May 2023: Launched its "Air Flow" ventilated seat technology with personalized comfort zones for individual drivers and passengers.
Magna International: August 2023: Announced the acquisition of a start-up company specializing in innovative materials for seat ventilation.
