Ocean State Optical Celebrates Its Grand Opening in Johnston, Rhode Island

Johnston, Rhode Island , Jan. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocean State Optical is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its new, state-of-the-art lens manufacturing facility in Johnston, Rhode Island. As an independent wholesale optical lab, Ocean State Optical specializes in advanced lens designs, providing the highest quality in surfacing, finishing, and Anti-Reflective (AR) technology for wholesale optical products.



Ocean State Optical

"Our mission is not just about what we do, but why we do it," says the Ocean State Optical Owner and President, Tony Masi. "We are dedicated to manufacturing the highest quality lenses with consistent turn times, exceptional customer service, and a steadfast commitment to keeping all production in-house. We're passionate about utilizing the latest technologies and techniques to create lenses that offer the best possible vision products for our customers."

The new facility boasts the latest in AR technology, featuring cutting-edge anti-reflective coatings and technologies. These advancements not only enhance the aesthetic appearance of eyeglasses but also significantly improve vision and reduce eye strain.

As an independent lab, Ocean State Optical prides itself on quick turnaround times, ensuring that customers receive their products promptly and efficiently. The team of skilled professionals is committed to providing personalized service and support, tailoring each product to meet the unique needs of every customer.

Ocean State Optical carries top optical brands such as Hoya, IOT, Visionease, Younger, CV Optics, Eyenavision, Chemistrie Clips, known for their specialty sunglass clips custom made to suit individual preferences, and most recently added Shamir Optical Products to their line up.

"We strive to exceed our customers' expectations every time, delivering exceptional quality and value," adds Mr. Masi. "At Ocean State Optical, it's not just about creating lenses; it's about providing the best customer experience possible."

The grand opening event was held on October 3, 2023, at the new facility in Johnston, Rhode Island. Attendees had the opportunity to tour the lab, meet with the Ocean State Optical Team, and learn more about the advanced technologies and services offered. The event was well attended by leading optical products representatives as well as Opticians and other optical technicians who also received ABO credits for their participation in the presentation. The Ocean State Optical website offers easy online wholesale optical products ordering through the top preferred portals such as; VISIONWEB, EYEFINITY, and SPECCHECK.

For more information, or to begin ordering wholesale optical products through their online portals, visit https://oceanstateoptical.com/.

